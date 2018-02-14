Top Navigation
Most Recent
'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' charges past $1 billion at global box office
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
charges past $1 billion at global box office
'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' roars to life with $150 million opening
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
roars to life with $150 million opening
11 gloriously absurd moments in 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom'
11 gloriously absurd moments in
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
Ominous ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ post-credits scene explained
Ominous
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
post-credits scene explained
'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' burning questions answered
Jurassic World
: Colin Trevorrow answers
Fallen Kingdom
burning questions
Watch Bryce Dallas Howard interview Chris Pratt on the set of 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom'
Watch Bryce Dallas Howard interview Chris Pratt on
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
set
More Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
Chris Pratt outsmarts Jimmy Fallon in a game of 'Box of Lies'
Chris Pratt outsmarts Jimmy Fallon in a game of 'Box of Lies'
'Jurassic World': Listen to Michael Giacchino's 'Fallen Kingdom' theme
First listen: Michael Giacchino on his new
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
theme
'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' reviews: What critics are saying
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
reviews are mixed, but praise director J.A. Bayona
Life finds a way in absurdly entertaining 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom': EW review
Life finds a way in the absurdly entertaining
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
: EW review
Chris Pratt on how his non-'Jurassic' characters would fare against dinos
Chris Pratt on how Star-Lord, Andy Dwyer, and his other characters would fare against dinosaurs
Chris Pratt swam in urine while shooting 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom'
Jurassic World
: Chris Pratt swam in urine while shooting
Fallen Kingdom
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
trailer introduces dinosaur black market
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
is half disaster movie, half horror flick
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
roars into EW's Summer Movie Preview
Jeff Goldblum to reprise
Jurassic Park
role in franchise's new video game
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
viral site reveals new characters, plot details
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
Super Bowl ad teases a new dino breed
All Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
Super Bowl movie trailers: What's coming and what's rumored
Super Bowl movie trailers: What's coming and what's rumored
Movies
//
February 14, 2018
All the footage in the 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' trailer is from the first hour of the film
All the footage in the
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
trailer is from the first hour of the film
Movies
//
December 08, 2017
Watch the first trailer for 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom'
Watch the first trailer for
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
Movies
//
December 07, 2017
Jeff Goldblum returns in new 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' teaser
Jeff Goldblum's Dr. Ian Malcolm returns in
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
teaser
Movies
//
December 06, 2017
'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' first look stares down a dinosaur
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
first look stares down a dinosaur
Movies
//
December 05, 2017
New 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' teaser has one word for Bryce Dallas Howard
New
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
teaser has one word for Bryce Dallas Howard
Movies
//
December 04, 2017
First 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' footage shows Chris Pratt with a baby raptor
First
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
footage shows Chris Pratt with a baby raptor
Movies
//
November 22, 2017
Bryce Dallas Howard marks end of 'Jurassic World' sequel shoot
Bryce Dallas Howard marks end of
Jurassic World
sequel shoot
Movies
//
November 22, 2017
Everything we know about 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' so far
Everything we know about
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
so far
Movies
//
November 22, 2017
'Jurassic World' sequel reveals new title and poster
Jurassic World
sequel reveals new title and poster
Movies
//
November 22, 2017
Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard brighten up London children's hospital
Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard brighten up London children's hospital
Movies
//
June 17, 2020
Jeff Goldblum calls his 'Jurassic World 2' character ‘a saucy, sassy man’
Jeff Goldblum calls his
Jurassic World 2
character ‘a saucy, sassy man’
TV
//
May 08, 2017
'Jurassic World 2' photo reveals mystery character
Jurassic World 2
: First photo stares into the bones of the beast
Movies
//
November 22, 2017
'Jurassic World 2' adds 'Shutter Island' actor Ted Levine
Jurassic World 2
adds
Shutter Island
star Ted Levine
Movies
//
November 22, 2017
'Jurassic World' sequel adds 'The Get Down' star Justice Smith
Jurassic World sequel casts Get Down star Justice Smith
Article
//
November 22, 2017
'Jurassic World 2': Colin Trevorrow jokes about the heels backlash
Jurassic World 2: Colin Trevorrow promises Bryce Dallas Howard won't wear heels
Article
//
November 22, 2017
Jake Johnson says he's not in the 'Jurassic World' sequel
Jake Johnson says he's not in the Jurassic World sequel
Article
//
November 22, 2017
Colin Trevorrow: 'Jurassic World 2' will be 'suspenseful and scary'
Colin Trevorrow: Jurassic World 2 will be more suspenseful and scary
Article
//
November 22, 2017
'Jurassic World' sequel taps J.A. Bayona to direct
Jurassic World 2: JA Bayona to direct
Article
//
November 22, 2017
