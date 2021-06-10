Jurassic World: Dominion (2022 Movie)

The third 'Jurassic World' film and sixth installment of the 'Jurassic Park' franchise.

Colin Trevorrow teases 'Jurassic World: Dominion' as 'a culmination of six movies'

The director dishes on Alan Grant and Ellie Sattler’s return and previews the exclusive footage coming to IMAX theaters this summer.
Inside Universal's VelociCoaster: A wild ride with 'Jurassic World: Dominion' teasers

EW reveals how Universal's 'VelociCoaster' was designed to scare the hell out of you (with 'Jurassic World: Dominion' Easter eggs and Chris Pratt cameos hidden throughout).
'Jurassic World: Dominion' will 'connect to discoveries made' in 'Camp Cretaceous'

Colin Trevorrow explains how the animated show fits into the scheme of the movies.
'Jurassic World: Dominion' wraps filming

Director Colin Trevorrow found a way to shoot the movie in the midst of the pandemic.
'Jurassic World 3' pauses filming again due to positive COVID tests

Production will stop for the next two weeks after "a small amount of positive tests" popped up among the crew.
'Jurassic World: Dominion' release delayed a year to summer 2022

Watch 'Jurassic World: Dominion' stars Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum perform dyno-mite duet

The two actors crooned the song "I Remember You."
New 'Jurassic World: Dominion' image unveiled as production resumes under strict COVID-19 guidelines

'Jurassic World: Dominion' star Bryce Dallas Howard reveals gruesome bruises from stuntwork

'Jurassic World: Dominion' returns to set, studio denies reports of filming delays

'Jurassic World: Dominion' brings back mysterious 'Jurassic Park' character

'Jurassic World 3' star Bryce Dallas Howard on returning to set amid coronavirus

Jurassic World 3 gets Dominion title as filming begins

