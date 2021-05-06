Jupiter's Legacy (TV Series)

Jupiter's Legacy star Matt Lanter on suiting up as a Tony Stark-esque Skyfox
The Star Wars: The Clone Wars actor brings "a lot of charisma and bravado" to this hero-turned-villain.
Jupiter's Legacy trailer brings a new kind of superhero family to Netflix
Watch Josh Duhamel play the world's premiere superhero, the Utopian.
'Jupiter's Legacy' first look: Mark Millar likens Netflix series to 'The Incredibles' but with 'nightmare' kids
Jupiter's Legacy first look: Mark Millar likens series to The Incredibles but with 'nightmare' kids
"What if the world's coolest guy, like Superman, married the world's coolest woman, like Wonder Woman, and they had these f---ing awful children?"
Netflix gives Jupiter's Legacy series starring Josh Duhamel a May premiere with first teaser
Duhamel stars as the Utopian, one of the first generation of superheroes.