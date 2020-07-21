Nora Ephron: 1941-2012
For a generation of writers and filmmakers, particularly women, she was a witty role model who reinvented the romantic comedy in hits like ''When Harry Met Sally...'' and ''You've Got Mail''Read More
Talking with Amy Adams
5 lessons the ''Leap Year'' and ''Julie & Julia'' star learned during her busy 2009Read More
Meryl Streep: Entertainer of the decade
The legendary actress has wowed crowds with roles in ''Angels in America,'' ''Julie and Julia,'' and ''Mamma Mia!''Read More