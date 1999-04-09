Judge Judy

Most Recent

Judge Judy is the world's highest-paid TV host

Judge Judy is the world's highest-paid TV host

Read More
Amy Schumer spotted in the 'Judge Judy' courtroom

Amy Schumer spotted in the Judge Judy courtroom

Read More
Watch Judge Judy set a dog loose in court to determine its true owner

Watch Judge Judy set a dog loose in court to determine its true owner

Read More
Watch Amy Schumer be Judge Judy for the day

Watch Amy Schumer be Judge Judy for the day

The hilarious case is in session
Read More
Hilarious 'Judge Judy' clip unearthed after 5 years

Judge Judy: Defendant incriminates himself in 12 seconds

'I love it!'
Read More
On the Books: Long-lost Dr. Seuss stories hit shelves

On the Books: Long-lost Dr. Seuss stories hit shelves

Read More

More Judge Judy

Judge Judy gets one-hour primetime special

Judge Judy gets one-hour primetime special

Read More
The inside scoop on the book world

The inside scoop on the book world

Wes Craven, Steve Wynn, and Judge Judy made news the week of April 30, 1999
Read More

All Judge Judy

The latest news from the TV beat

The latest news from the TV beat

Article // April 09, 1999
Read More
Judge Judy is up, while Xena is down

Judge Judy is up, while Xena is down

Article // April 01, 1999
Read More
''The People's Court'' and ''Judge Judy''

''The People's Court'' and ''Judge Judy''

Article // May 15, 1998
Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com