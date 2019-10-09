Top Navigation
Home
Joker (movie)
Joker (movie)
Chevron Right
Joker (movie)
Joker (movie)
Director Todd Phillips and star Joaquin Phoenix put a new spin on Batman's arch-nemesis.
'Joker' director Todd Phillips shares 'bittersweet' photos of Joaquin Phoenix from last day on set
Joker
director Todd Phillips shares 'bittersweet' photos of Joaquin Phoenix from last day on set
Exes Bradley Cooper and Renee Zellweger reunited at the 2020 Oscars
Exes Bradley Cooper and Renee Zellweger reunited at the 2020 Oscars
Joaquin Phoenix invokes late brother River in emotional Oscars acceptance speech
Joaquin Phoenix invokes late brother River in emotional Oscars acceptance speech
The
Joker
star won his first Academy Award on Sunday.
'Joker' just 'score'-d a major Oscar win for women
Joker
just 'score'-d a major Oscar win for women
Joaquin Phoenix calls out BAFTAs for lack of diversity during speech for 'Joker' win
Joaquin Phoenix calls out BAFTAs for lack of diversity during speech for
Joker
win
Why the Joker is now a prestige film role
Why the Joker is now a prestige film role: Opinion
'Joker' star Joaquin Phoenix scolds celebs for taking private jets in Golden Globes speech
Joker
star Joaquin Phoenix scolds celebs for taking private jets in Golden Globes speech
The actor also shared what it would take for him to do a
Joker
sequel.
'Joker' composer Hildur Guðnadóttir becomes first solo woman to win Golden Globe for score
Joker
composer Hildur Guðnadóttir becomes first solo woman to win Golden Globe for score
'Joker' producer: 'I've not been involved in any conversations' about sequel
Joker
producer: 'I've not been involved in any conversations' about sequel
'Joker' team in talks for a sequel to Joaquin Phoenix hit: Report
Joker
team in talks for a sequel to Joaquin Phoenix hit: Report
Matthew Perry jokes about comparison between his 'Friends' character and Joaquin Phoenix's 'Joker'
Matthew Perry jokes about comparison between his
Friends
character and Joaquin Phoenix's
Joker
'Joker' becomes first R-rated movie to gross $1 billion worldwide
Joker
becomes first R-rated movie to gross $1 billion worldwide
Roland Emmerich's
Midway
shoots to top of box office with $17.5 million
Martin Scorsese explains why he opted out of producing
Joker
, addresses Marvel comments
Film fans choose
Captain Marvel
and
Joker
as top movie-inspired Halloween costumes
Joker
is now the highest-grossing R-rated film of all time
Robert Pattinson's
The Batman
won't connect with
Joker
David Harbour is gritty Oscar the Grouch in
SNL's
brilliant
Joker
parody
Hear Joaquin Phoenix’s ‘Joker’ laugh replaced by Cardi B, Seth Rogen, and Peter Griffin
Hear Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker laugh replaced by Cardi B, Seth Rogen, and Peter Griffin
Movies
//
October 09, 2019
'Joker' breaks October box office record with $93.5 million opening weekend
Joker
breaks October box office record with $93.5 million opening weekend
Movies
//
October 07, 2019
'Joker' nabs $40 million record box office opening despite controversy
Joker
nabs $40 million record box office opening despite controversy
Movies
//
October 07, 2019
'Joker' breaks October box office record with massive $13.3 million preview gross
Joker
breaks October box office record with massive $13.3 million preview gross
Movies
//
October 04, 2019
Theater chain bluntly warns parents their kids won’t like 'Joker'
Theater chain bluntly warns parents their kids won’t like
Joker
Movies
//
October 02, 2019
'Joker' fears prompt theaters to add security personnel
Joker
concerns prompt theaters to boost security
Movies
//
September 28, 2019
Joker director blames 'far left' for film's controversy
Joker
director blames 'far left' for film's controversy: 'Outrage is a commodity'
Movies
//
September 26, 2019
Warner Bros. breaks silence on 'Joker' controversy
Warner Bros. breaks silence on
Joker
controversy
Movies
//
September 24, 2019
Aurora shooting victims raise concerns about 'Joker' in letter to Warner Bros.
Aurora shooting victims raise concerns about
Joker
in letter to Warner Bros.
Movies
//
September 24, 2019
'Joker' director says Joaquin Phoenix would sometimes walk off set
Joker
director says Joaquin Phoenix would sometimes walk off set
Movies
//
September 11, 2019
Joaquin Phoenix's captivating, unsettling 'Joker' is no laughing matter
Joaquin Phoenix's captivating, unsettling
Joker
is no laughing matter
Movie Reviews
//
September 10, 2019
'Joker' TIFF premiere cements it as a bona fide — and controversial — awards player
Joker
TIFF premiere cements it as a bona fide — and controversial — awards player
Film Festivals
//
September 10, 2019
'Joker,' Roman Polanski win 2 top prizes at Venice Film Festival
Joker
, Roman Polanski win 2 top prizes at Venice Film Festival
Movies
//
September 09, 2019
Joaquin Phoenix earns rave 'Joker' reviews at Venice Film Festival
Joaquin Phoenix earns rave
Joker
reviews at Venice Film Festival
Film Festivals
//
August 31, 2019
Joaquin Phoenix didn't channel Heath Ledger for 'Joker' inspiration
Joaquin Phoenix didn't channel Heath Ledger for
Joker
inspiration
Film Festivals
//
August 31, 2019
New 'Joker' trailer reveals more of Joaquin Phoenix's mad clown
New
Joker
trailer reveals more of Joaquin Phoenix's mad clown
Movies
//
August 28, 2019
'Joker' director says the Joaquin Phoenix movie 'doesn't follow anything' from the comics
Joker
director says the Joaquin Phoenix movie 'doesn't follow anything' from the comics
Movies
//
July 08, 2019
Todd Phillips shares new 'Joker' image of Joaquin Phoenix, confirms film's R rating
Todd Phillips shares new
Joker
image of Joaquin Phoenix, confirms film's R rating
Movies
//
June 17, 2019
Whose Joker is creepier: Joaquin Phoenix or Creed Bratton from 'The Office'? An EW investigation
Whose Joker is creepier: Joaquin Phoenix or
The Office
's Creed Bratton? An EW investigation
Movies
//
April 03, 2019
'Joker' trailer released: Watch Joaquin Phoenix in DC's darkest movie yet
Joker
trailer released: Watch Joaquin Phoenix in DC's darkest movie yet
Trailers
//
April 03, 2019
Joaquin Phoenix's 'Joker' is 'dark and disturbing' in first teaser at CinemaCon
Joaquin Phoenix's
Joker
is 'dark and disturbing' in first teaser at CinemaCon
Movies
//
April 08, 2019
'Joker' movie reveals creepy first photo of Joaquin Phoenix
Joker
movie reveals creepy first photo of Joaquin Phoenix
Movies
//
April 02, 2019
Alec Baldwin joins Joaquin Phoenix's 'Joker' movie in key role
Alec Baldwin joins Joaquin Phoenix's
Joker
movie in key role
Movies
//
August 27, 2018
