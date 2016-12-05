Top Navigation
Explore
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
TV
Movies
Music
Books
Theater
Podcasts
Gaming
Events
Celebrity
Awards
Streaming
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Profile
Down Triangle
Previous
Your Profile
Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Order Past Issues
this link opens in a new tab
Logout
Login
Subscribe
Close
Explore EW.com
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
Search
Explore
Previous
Explore
What to Watch: Here are the TV shows your favorite celebrities are binge-watching
See what Sterling K. Brown, Olivia Munn, George R.R. Martin, and more couldn't stop watching
Read More
Next
32 of the most shocking performances ever
Long before Madonna kissed Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera, Jim Morrison was accused of exposing himself onstage — something Lenny Kravitz accidentally did decades later
Read More
Next
Stars who almost played iconic movie roles
Read More
Next
TV
Previous
TV
See all TV
TV Reviews
TV Reunions
TV Recaps
Movies
Previous
Movies
See all Movies
Movie Reviews
Trailers
Film Festivals
Movie Reunions
Music
Previous
Music
See all Music
Music Reviews
Concerts
Music Festivals
Books
Previous
Books
See all Books
Book Reviews
Author Interviews
Theater
Previous
Theater
See all Theater
Theater Reviews
Podcasts
Gaming
Events
Previous
Events
See all Events
Comic-Con
Celebrity
Awards
Previous
Awards
See all Awards
Oscars
Emmys
Golden Globes
SAG Awards
Grammys
Tony Awards
Streaming
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Profile
Down Triangle
Previous
Your Profile
Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Order Past Issues
this link opens in a new tab
Logout
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow us
Home
Chevron Right
Joanne
Chevron Right
Joanne
Share
Joanne
Most Recent
Everything we know about Lady Gaga's next album
Everything we know about Lady Gaga's next album
Read More
Next
Lady Gaga's 'Just Dance' turns 10: Hit almost went to The Pussycat Dolls
Lady Gaga's 'Just Dance' turns 10: Akon, RedOne on the hit that almost went to The Pussycat Dolls
Read More
Next
Lady Gaga cancels remaining tour dates due to 'severe pain'
Lady Gaga cancels remaining tour dates due to 'severe pain'
Read More
Next
Lady Gaga gives angelic performance, honors Time's Up at the Grammys
Lady Gaga gives angelic performance, honors Time's Up at the Grammys
Read More
Next
Lady Gaga debuts radiant 'Joanne' music video
Lady Gaga debuts radiant 'Joanne' music video
Read More
Next
Lady Gaga hospitalized, cancels Rock in Rio performance
Lady Gaga hospitalized, cancels Rock in Rio performance
Read More
Next
More Joanne
Lady Gaga postpones show after falling ill while performing in the rain
Lady Gaga postpones show after falling ill while performing in the rain
'I couldn't be more devastated,' Gaga tweeted
Read More
Next
Lady Gaga working on new album: 'I have a lot of ideas'
Lady Gaga is working on a new album: 'I have a lot of ideas'
Pop icon also partners with Verizon for VIP 'Joanne World Tour' experience
Read More
Next
Lady Gaga announces new surprise concert
Lady Gaga announces new surprise concert
Read More
Next
Lady Gaga's halftime set is most-watched in Super Bowl history
Lady Gaga's halftime set is most-watched in Super Bowl history
Read More
Next
Lady Gaga talks Metallica Grammys duet, teases 'A Star Is Born'
Lady Gaga talks Grammys Metallica duet, teases
A Star Is Born
Read More
Next
Lady Gaga debuts rollicking 'John Wayne' music video
Lady Gaga debuts rollicking 'John Wayne' music video
Read More
Next
Lady Gaga announces
Joanne
world tour
Close
Close
Previous
Everything we know about Lady Gaga's Super Bowl halftime show
Lady Gaga back in the studio, teases
Joanne
tour
Diplo 'not involved' in Lady Gaga's Super Bowl halftime show: source
Lady Gaga releases Million Reasons music video
Lady Gaga teases 'Million Reasons' music video
Next
All Joanne
Lady Gaga reveals PTSD struggle during visit to LGBT homeless shelter
Lady Gaga reveals PTSD struggle, visits homeless LGBT kids in Harlem
Article
//
December 05, 2016
Read More
Next
Lady Gaga tears up during emotional interview: 'I miss people'
Lady Gaga tears up during emotional interview: I miss people
Article
//
November 27, 2016
Read More
Next
iTunes album discounts: Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, Norah Jones
Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, Norah Jones albums discounted on iTunes
Article
//
February 09, 2017
Read More
Next
Lady Gaga performs soaring rendition of 'Million Reasons' at the AMAs
AMAs 2016: Lady Gaga performs Million Reasons
Article
//
November 20, 2016
Read More
Next
Lady Gaga on womanhood: 'Being a lady today means being a fighter'
Lady Gaga essay on womanhood: Being a lady today means being a fighter
Article
//
November 14, 2016
Read More
Next
Hear Kelsea Ballerini cover Lady Gaga's 'Million Reasons'
Kelsea Ballerini covers Lady Gaga's Million Reasons
Article
//
November 07, 2016
Read More
Next
Lady Gaga earns fourth No. 1 album with 'Joanne'
Lady Gaga Joanne sales: singer earns fourth number one album
Article
//
October 30, 2016
Read More
Next
Lady Gaga changes lyrics to ‘Trayvon Angel’ at final Dive Bar Tour set
Lady Gaga Dive Bar Tour: Singer changes Angel Down lyrics to Trayvon Angel
Article
//
October 28, 2016
Read More
Next
Lady Gaga to perform at the 2016 American Music Awards
American Music Awards 2016: Lady Gaga to perform
Article
//
October 25, 2016
Read More
Next
Lady Gaga and her father get matching 'Joanne' tattoos
Lady Gaga, father get Joanne tattoos
Article
//
October 25, 2016
Read More
Next
Watch Lady Gaga rock through 'A-YO,' 'Million Reasons' on 'SNL'
Lady Gaga SNL: singer rocks through A-YO, Million Reasons
Article
//
October 23, 2016
Read More
Next
Lady Gaga launches custom 'Joanne' stickers on Twitter
Lady Gaga launches custom Joanne stickers on Twitter
Article
//
October 21, 2016
Read More
Next
Watch Lady Gaga dedicate emotional Dive Bar Tour set to her father
Lady Gaga dedicates New York Dive Bar Tour set to her father
Article
//
October 20, 2016
Read More
Next
Lady Gaga wrote a 'Joanne' track about Trayvon Martin's death
Lady Gaga's Angel Down: Joanne track was written about Trayvon Martin
Article
//
October 20, 2016
Read More
Next
Lady Gaga releases funky new single 'A-YO'
Lady Gaga: A-YO released from Joanne
Article
//
October 18, 2016
Read More
Next
Lady Gaga announces 'A-Yo' single release
Lady Gaga announces A-YO single release
Article
//
October 17, 2016
Read More
Next
5 Highlights from Lady Gaga's Nashville Dive Bar Tour set
Lady Gaga's Dive Bar Tour: 5 highlights
Article
//
October 06, 2016
Read More
Next
Lady Gaga #JOANNE emoji released on Twitter
Lady Gaga releases Joanne Twitter emoji
Article
//
October 06, 2016
Read More
Next
Lady Gaga previews 'Million Reasons' in new Dive Bar Tour trailer
Lady Gaga Million Reasons: hear chorus of Gaga's new song
Article
//
October 05, 2016
Read More
Next
Watch Lady Gaga perform 'Sinner's Prayer,' 'A-Yo' during Dive Bar Tour
Lady Gaga performs Sinner's Prayer, A-Yo during Dive Bar Tour
Article
//
October 05, 2016
Read More
Next
Lady Gaga drops 'Joanne' track 'Million Reasons'
Lady Gaga Million Reasons: new Joanne song drops
Article
//
October 05, 2016
Read More
Next
Hear Lady Gaga's raw vocals on new 'Just Another Day' snippet
Lady Gaga releases Just Another Day snippet
Article
//
October 04, 2016
Read More
Next
Lady Gaga to debut new song 'Million Reasons' on 'Dive Bar Tour'
Lady Gaga announces new Dive Bar Tour
Article
//
October 02, 2016
Read More
Next
Lady Gaga reveals 'Joanne' tracklist
Lady Gaga: Joanne tracklist features Florence Welch
Article
//
September 23, 2016
Read More
Next
Watch Lady Gaga's high-energy 'Perfect Illusion' music video
Lady Gaga drops 'Perfect Illusion' music video
Article
//
September 20, 2016
Read More
Next
Load More
Close
Share options
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Mail
Email
iphone
Send Text Message
© Copyright
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://ew.com
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.