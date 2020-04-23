Jimmy Kimmel Live

Most Recent

Texas TV station apologizes for interrupting Jimmy Kimmel monologue about Uvalde shooting
Kimmel accepted WFAA's explanation that the error was caused by "technical difficulties."
Jimmy Kimmel to miss late-night show after 'daughter brought us COVID'
Mike Birbiglia will be filling in on Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Wanda Sykes and Jimmy Kimmel brainstorm ways to get more money from the Oscars
"I've already decided I'm just going to steal an Oscar," the comedienne joked.
Jimmy Kimmel tearfully remembers Bob Saget in emotional monologue: 'Bob was the sweetest'
The late-night host broke down during his opening monologue by reading an email from the late actor that discussed their love for their children.
Watch Borat give Jimmy Kimmel a very personal coronavirus test
Sacha Baron Cohen's character was promoting his new movie, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.
Jimmy Kimmel returns to late-night, jokes about low Emmys ratings
Kimmel returned to the late-night stage after taking a summer break and he recaps all the Trump craziness that happened since.
Advertisement

More Jimmy Kimmel Live

Amber Riley performs stirring tribute to Naya Rivera on Jimmy Kimmel Live
The former Glee star performed "A Moment" for her late cast mate.
Dua Lipa fills in as Jimmy Kimmel Live guest host, teases Gwen Stefani duet
Lipa also announces the release date for the Stefani-assisted 'Physical' remix.
D.L. Hughley discusses his collapse and COVID-19 diagnosis with Anthony Anderson
Jimmy Kimmel to take summer off from talk show, guest hosts who aren't Matt Damon will fill in
Regina King explains what it's like to have 'the talk' with her son about police brutality
Jimmy Kimmel comes to terms with his own white privilege
Jimmy Kimmel interviewed next-door neighbor Dakota Johnson over their fence

All Jimmy Kimmel Live

Chris Hemsworth shows off his original Thor hammer to Jimmy Kimmel
Movies // April 23, 2020
Tom Holland surprises Jimmy Kimmel's Spider-Man-loving son on his birthday
TV // April 22, 2020
Stay the F— at Home: Samuel L. Jackson has a new book to read on Kimmel
TV // April 01, 2020
Jimmy Kimmel guest host Pete Buttigieg faces Patrick Stewart in Star Trek trivia
TV // March 13, 2020
Pete Buttigieg to take over Jimmy Kimmel Live this week
TV // March 09, 2020
Late-night hosts respond to Trump's acquittal: 'Nobody is left to check his power'
TV // February 06, 2020
Tom Brady gets hit hard by Jimmy Kimmel's Mean Tweets: 'That's f—ed up!'
TV // January 31, 2020
Jessica Simpson reveals why Justin Timberlake immediately texted Ryan Gosling after kissing her
TV // January 30, 2020
Stephen Colbert feels 'strange connection' to Kobe Bryant: 'One I wouldn't wish on anybody'
TV // January 29, 2020
Watch Kobe Bryant talk about his daughter's love of basketball in 2018 interview
Celebrity // January 26, 2020
Watch the glorious moment Kumail Nanjiani eats junk for the first time since getting ripped
TV // January 24, 2020
Colin Farrell calls The Batman 'really beautiful, dark, moving'
Movies // January 23, 2020
Star Wars stars answer kids' burning questions, confirm BB-8's gender
TV // December 17, 2019
The Rise of Skywalker cast play Star Wars-themed Family Feud on Jimmy Kimmel Live
TV // December 17, 2019
Adam Levine goes undercover as a meter man, hands out Maroon 5 concert tickets
Music // December 05, 2019
Tom Holland recalls his drunk phone call with Disney that helped save Spider-Man
Movies // December 05, 2019
Jimmy Kimmel creates the Martin Scorsese-Marvel movie: The Irish Man
Movies // November 19, 2019
Lizzo, Cardi B, Billie Eilish, and more submit to Jimmy Kimmel's Mean Tweets
TV // November 14, 2019
Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon fail miserably to tell each other apart
TV // October 25, 2019
Jennifer Aniston shadowed Good Morning America for The Morning Show research
TV // October 17, 2019
Taika Waititi confirms Korg's glorious return for Thor: Love and Thunder
Movies // October 16, 2019
Watch Aaron Paul recap Breaking Bad in under 3 minutes
TV // October 10, 2019
Joaquin Phoenix rants against Joker crew member in 'outtake' on Jimmy Kimmel
Movies // October 02, 2019
Joe Biden addresses Trump's Ukraine scandal on Kimmel, supports impeachment
TV // September 26, 2019
Kim Kardashian, Jeff Goldblum, Will Ferrell endure Jimmy Kimmel's Mean Tweets
TV // September 26, 2019
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com