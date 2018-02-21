Top Navigation
Explore
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
TV
Movies
Music
Books
Theater
Podcasts
Gaming
Events
Celebrity
Awards
Streaming
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Profile
Down Triangle
Previous
Your Profile
Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Order Past Issues
this link opens in a new tab
Logout
Login
Subscribe
Close
Explore EW.com
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
Search
Explore
Previous
Explore
What to Watch: Here are the TV shows your favorite celebrities are binge-watching
See what Sterling K. Brown, Olivia Munn, George R.R. Martin, and more couldn't stop watching
Read More
Next
32 of the most shocking performances ever
Long before Madonna kissed Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera, Jim Morrison was accused of exposing himself onstage — something Lenny Kravitz accidentally did decades later
Read More
Next
Stars who almost played iconic movie roles
Read More
Next
TV
Previous
TV
See all TV
TV Reviews
TV Reunions
TV Recaps
Movies
Previous
Movies
See all Movies
Movie Reviews
Trailers
Film Festivals
Movie Reunions
Music
Previous
Music
See all Music
Music Reviews
Concerts
Music Festivals
Books
Previous
Books
See all Books
Book Reviews
Author Interviews
Theater
Previous
Theater
See all Theater
Theater Reviews
Podcasts
Gaming
Events
Previous
Events
See all Events
Comic-Con
Celebrity
Awards
Previous
Awards
See all Awards
Oscars
Emmys
Golden Globes
SAG Awards
Grammys
Tony Awards
Streaming
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Profile
Down Triangle
Previous
Your Profile
Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Order Past Issues
this link opens in a new tab
Logout
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow us
Home
Chevron Right
Jesus Christ Superstar Live!
Chevron Right
Jesus Christ Superstar Live!
Share
Jesus Christ Superstar Live!
Most Recent
John Legend closes in on EGOT with Emmy nomination
John Legend closes in on EGOT with Emmy nomination
Read More
Next
Watch Sara Bareilles, Andrew Lloyd Webber perform 'I Don't Know How to Love Him'
Watch Sara Bareilles and Andrew Lloyd Webber perform 'I Don't Know How to Love Him'
Read More
Next
'Jesus Christ Superstar' has risen NBC’s ratings
Jesus Christ Superstar
has risen ... NBC's ratings!
Read More
Next
8 things you didn’t see on TV during 'Jesus Christ Superstar Live'
Jesus Christ Superstar Live
: 8 things you didn't see on TV
Read More
Next
Chrissy Teigen live tweeting 'Jesus Christ Superstar' is EVERYTHING
Chrissy Teigen live tweeting
Jesus Christ Superstar
is EVERYTHING
"Who knew Jesus of Nazareth ran a tattoo parlor? Geez." Bill O'Reilly wrote. Chrissy Teigen had a response.
Read More
Next
'Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert' was a glorious glitter bomb: EW review
Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
was a glorious glitter bomb: EW review
Read More
Next
More Jesus Christ Superstar Live!
John Legend started juicing for 'Jesus Christ Superstar' shirtless scene
John Legend started juicing 6 days before
Jesus Christ Superstar
shirtless scene
Read More
Next
See John Legend in first 'Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert' promo
See John Legend as Jesus in first
Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
promo
Read More
Next
All Jesus Christ Superstar Live!
See John Legend in 'Jesus Christ Superstar Live' musical first-look photos
John Legend is a modern Messiah in
Jesus Christ Superstar Live
musical first-look photos
TV
//
February 21, 2018
Read More
Next
Sara Bareilles to join John Legend in 'Jesus Christ Superstar Live'
Sara Bareilles to join John Legend in
Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
TV
//
January 06, 2018
Read More
Next
John Legend to lead NBC's 'Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert!'
John Legend to lead NBC's
Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert!
TV
//
December 19, 2017
Read More
Next
Close
Share options
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Mail
Email
iphone
Send Text Message
© Copyright
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://ew.com
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.