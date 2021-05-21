Jeopardy

Most Recent

Matt Amodio's Jeopardy winning streak ends as second longest in show's history
Jeopardy champion Matt Amodio becomes 3rd contestant to cross $1 million mark
Only Jeopardy GOATs Ken Jennings and James Holzhauer have earned more than the 28-day champ during regular-season play.
Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik to host remaining Jeopardy episodes through end of year
Jeopardy opens new season with Alex Trebek's family and a pre-ousting Mike Richards as host
The ousted producer-host kicked off Jeopardy season 38 with a pre-recorded episode filmed before he left the show following controversial remarks about marginalized groups.
Mike Richards out as Jeopardy executive producer
After Richards stepped down as host, the game show is also removing him from his producing role effective immediately.
Mike Richards taped a week's worth of Jeopardy episodes as host before stepping down
Richards will serve as host for the first week of Jeopardy's new season, which premieres Sept. 13.
More Jeopardy

Who should be in the next round of Jeopardy guest hosts?
Jeopardy host Mike Richards issues another apology for past behavior involving women
The embattled new quizmaster made offensive comments referring women, Jewish people, and others on a podcast he hosted from 2013 to 2014.
Jeopardy champ Matt Amodio now third-highest winner, behind only Ken Jennings and James Holzhauer
Past discrimination allegations against reported Jeopardy host frontrunner Mike Richards resurface
Only one person got higher ratings than new Jeopardy host Mike Richards
Jeopardy clarifies its rules after fans find contestant's answer style annoying

Jeopardy champion Matt Amodio on LeVar Burton, pop culture, and why he didn't want to try out for the show

The eight-day champion is already among the top 10 highest-winning Jeopardy contestants ever.

All Jeopardy

Jeopardy pays tribute to late champion Brayden Smith, announces donation in his honor
TV // May 21, 2021
LeVar Burton teases Jeopardy hosting gig: 'I'm proud of myself for daring to dream that dream'
TV // May 13, 2021
Jeopardy contestant Kelly Donohue condemns white supremacy after hand gesture controversy
TV // April 29, 2021
LeVar Burton, Robin Roberts, and more to round out Jeopardy guest host lineup
TV // April 21, 2021
Past Jeopardy winner Buzzy Cohen to host Tournament of Champions
TV // April 14, 2021
LeVar Burton wants Jeopardy producers to know he's the best person to host
TV // April 09, 2021
Jeopardy! contestant pokes fun at guest host Aaron Rodgers' loss to Tom Brady
TV // April 05, 2021
Here's the full schedule of Jeopardy guest hosts
TV // March 06, 2021
Mayim Bialik, Katie Couric, Bill Whitaker join lineup of Jeopardy! guest hosts
TV // January 13, 2021
Jeopardy! star Ken Jennings apologizes for past 'insensitive' tweets and jokes: 'I screwed up'
TV // December 30, 2020
Watch Alex Trebek's touching message from Thanksgiving's Jeopardy! episode: 'Keep the faith'
TV // November 26, 2020
Ken Jennings to host new Jeopardy! episodes as filming resumes after death of Alex Trebek
TV // November 23, 2020
Jeopardy! champion thanks Alex Trebek after winning: 'I learned English because of you'
TV // November 07, 2020
Jeopardy! gets a surprise when only one contestant makes it to final round
TV // October 14, 2020
Jeopardy! announces fall premiere date, Ken Jennings joining show as producer
TV // September 03, 2020
The best fun facts from Alex Trebek's memoir The Answer Is…
Books // July 21, 2020
Alex Trebek gives health update amid pancreatic cancer battle: 'My numbers are good'
TV // July 16, 2020
Jeopardy! contestant gets roasted after confusing Janet Jackson with Ariana Grande
TV // April 30, 2020
Jeopardy! to replay classic Ken Jennings episodes as part of G.O.A.T. tournament encore
TV // April 21, 2020
Alex Trebek writing memoir, to be published in July
Books // April 14, 2020
Alex Trebek shares health update a year after cancer diagnosis: 'There were great moments of pain'
TV // March 04, 2020
It's official: Ken Jennings is the greatest Jeopardy! contestant of all time
TV // January 14, 2020
What's happened so far on Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time
TV // January 10, 2020
Ken Jennings gleefully says 'OK Boomer' to Alex Trebek while solving Jeopardy! clue
TV // January 10, 2020
James Holzhauer took BuzzFeed's Jeopardy! champ quiz — and got Ken Jennings
TV // January 09, 2020
