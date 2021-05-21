Jeopardy champion Matt Amodio becomes 3rd contestant to cross $1 million mark
Only Jeopardy GOATs Ken Jennings and James Holzhauer have earned more than the 28-day champ during regular-season play.
Jeopardy opens new season with Alex Trebek's family and a pre-ousting Mike Richards as host
The ousted producer-host kicked off Jeopardy season 38 with a pre-recorded episode filmed before he left the show following controversial remarks about marginalized groups.
Mike Richards out as Jeopardy executive producer
After Richards stepped down as host, the game show is also removing him from his producing role effective immediately.
Mike Richards taped a week's worth of Jeopardy episodes as host before stepping down
Richards will serve as host for the first week of Jeopardy's new season, which premieres Sept. 13.