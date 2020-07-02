Jem and the Holograms

2015 movie

Most Recent

Jem and the Holograms exclusive: Kesha to appear as The Misfits leader Pizazz
'I like being the one with a little bit more of an edge, a little bit more evil'
Jon M. Chu on 'Step Up 2,' 'Justin Bieber: Never Say Never,' and other past projects
'Jem and the Holograms': EW review
Jem rocks the internet in exclusive Jem and the Holograms clip
'Jem and the Holograms' update was made with 'new generation' in mind
Jem and the Holograms trailer introduces Synergy
Advertisement

More Jem and the Holograms

Jem and the Holograms: Watch the first trailer
'Jem and the Holograms' set to release in October 2015
Casting Net: Tyson Beckford to strip down for 'Chocolate City'
'Jem and the Holograms' movie to crowdsource its casting process
© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com