Jaws

Most Recent

Academy Museum installs the only intact Jaws shark model
You can now meet Bruce the Shark in the flesh.
Harvard a cappella group performs John Williams tribute for composer
Williams also received a honorary Doctor of Music degree
Donald Trump compared to Jaws' Quint by Mike Huckabee
Last surviving 'Jaws' shark model is heading to the Academy Museum
A brief history of sharks in pop culture
Jaws 40th anniversary: What critics thought in 1975
Advertisement

More Jaws

Jaws anniversary: Steven Spielberg on how it was almost a different movie
Alternate casting, almost getting fired, and battles between Richard Dreyfuss and Robert Shaw
Jaws turns 40, returns to theaters for another feeding
'Jaws': The Best Summer Blockbuster of All Time
'Jaws' Blu-ray extra: 'The Shark is Still Working'
Richard Zanuck dead at 77
Tracy Morgan gets 'Tanked'
Jaws

All Jaws

Jaws
Article // December 01, 1995
''Jaws'': The fish that fed Hollywood
Article // June 14, 1991
The latest in movie news, the week of September 28, 1990
Article // September 28, 1990
Novels on Film
Article // August 03, 1990
Advertisement
© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com