Jane the Virgin

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
EW.com
EW.com
TV
All TV
TV Reviews
TV Reunions
Recaps
What to Watch
Animated
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Family
Horror
Reality
Sci-fi
Thriller
Movies
All Movies
Movie Reviews
Trailers
Film Festivals
Movie Reunions
Movie Previews
Music
All Music
Music Reviews
What to Watch
All What to Watch
What to Watch Podcast Episodes
TV Reviews
Movie Reviews
BINGE
All BINGE
EW's Binge Podcast Episodes
Recaps
Survivor
This is Us
RuPaul's Drag Race
Stranger Things
The Boys
The Blacklist
The Walking Dead
Better Call Saul
The Awardist
All The Awardist
The Awardist Podcast Episodes
Oscars
Emmys
Golden Globes
SAG Awards
Grammys
Tony Awards
Books
All Books
Book Reviews
Author Interviews
Theater
All Theater
Theater Reviews
Podcasts
Gaming
Events
All Events
Comic-Con
Celebrity
Streaming
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Profile
Your Profile
Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Logout
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore EW.com
EW.com
EW.com
Search
Explore
Explore
Hell-raisers: The Boys season 3 shakes up prestige TV with superhero debauchery
Hell-raisers:
The Boys
season 3 shakes up prestige TV with superhero debauchery
Just because they're Emmy nominated doesn't mean The Boys are pulling their punches. Here, the team dives into what might be "the most insane season of TV ever filmed."
Read More
Your guide to 2022's biggest tours
Your guide to 2022's biggest tours
From Billie Eilish and Bad Bunny to the Red Hot Chili Peppers and the Weeknd, here are all the artists who can't wait to get on the road again.
Read More
Ready for takeoff! We drank 3 rounds with the hotshot cast of Top Gun: Maverick
Ready for takeoff! We drank 3 rounds with the hotshot cast of
Top Gun: Maverick
The actors playing the next generation of pilots in the action sequel felt the need for lots of cocktails.
Read More
TV
TV
See All TV
TV Reviews
TV Reunions
Recaps
What to Watch
Animated
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Family
Horror
Reality
Sci-fi
Thriller
Movies
Movies
See All Movies
Movie Reviews
Trailers
Film Festivals
Movie Reunions
Movie Previews
Music
Music
See All Music
Music Reviews
What to Watch
What to Watch
See All What to Watch
What to Watch Podcast Episodes
TV Reviews
Movie Reviews
BINGE
BINGE
See All BINGE
EW's Binge Podcast Episodes
Recaps
Survivor
This is Us
RuPaul's Drag Race
Stranger Things
The Boys
The Blacklist
The Walking Dead
Better Call Saul
The Awardist
The Awardist
See All The Awardist
The Awardist Podcast Episodes
Oscars
Emmys
Golden Globes
SAG Awards
Grammys
Tony Awards
Books
Books
See All Books
Book Reviews
Author Interviews
Theater
Theater
See All Theater
Theater Reviews
Podcasts
Gaming
Events
Events
See All Events
Comic-Con
Celebrity
Streaming
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Profile
Your Profile
Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Logout
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
Home
Jane the Virgin
Jane the Virgin
Share
Jane the Virgin
A telenovela adaptation, Jane the Virgin tells the story of Jane Villanueva, a virgin who is accidentally inseminated during a routine checkup.
Most Recent
Jane The Virgin -- "Chapter One Hundred" -- Image Number: JAV519b_0116.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Andrea Navedo as Xo, Gina Rodriguez as Jane and Ivonne Coll as Alba -- Photo: Lisa Rose/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Jane the Virgin
creator always knew she'd end her telenovela that way
Read More
Jane The Virgin -- "Chapter One Hundred" -- Image Number: JAV519a_0833.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Castillo Guerra as Manuel, Rita Moreno as Liliana, Diane Guerrero as Lina, Andrea Navedo as Xo, Jaime Camil as Rogelio, Gina Rodriguez as Jane, Justin Baldoni as Rafael, Ivonne Coll as Alba and Alfonso DiLuca as Jorge -- Photo: Kevin Estrada/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Jane the Virgin
series finale reveals narrator's identity
Read More
Jane The Virgin -- "Chapter One Hundred" -- Image Number: JAV519a_1543.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Gina Rodriguez as Jane and Justin Baldoni as Rafael -- Photo: Kevin Estrada/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Jane the Virgin
series finale recap: And they lived happily ever after
Read More
Chapter Ninety-Eight
Jane the Virgin
recap: Which person in Jane's life dies?
Read More
Jane The Virgin recap
Jane the Virgin recap
: 'The past comes back to haunt Jane'
'Jane the Virgin' recap: 'The past comes back to haunt Jane'
Read More
Jane The Virgin -- "Chapter Ninety-Six" -- Image Number: JAV515a_0382.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Gina Rodriguez as Jane and Justin Baldoni as Rafael -- Photo: Kevin Estrada/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Jane the Virgin
recap: 'Sin Rostro is on the move'
Read More
Advertisement
More Jane the Virgin
Jane The Virgin -- "Chapter Ninety-Five" -- Image Number: JAV514a_0290.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Justin Baldoni as Rafael and Yael Grobglas as Petra -- Photo: Kevin Estrada/The CW -- © 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Jane the Virgin
recap: Is Jane having another baby?
Jane The Virgin
Forget Team Michael or Rafael, Jane and Petra are now the heart of
Jane the Virgin
Jane The Virgin
Jane the Virgin
recap: We've got a wedding date
Jane The Virgin
Jane the Virgin
recap: Rafael has a girlfriend
Jane The Virgin -- "Chapter Ninety-Two" -- Image Number: JAV511a_0057.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Justin Baldoni as Rafael and Gina Rodriguez as Jane -- Photo: Kevin Estrada/The CW -- ÃÂ© 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Jane the Virgin
recap: A PET scan, a meltdown, and a new address
Jane The Virgin -- "Chapter Ninety-One" -- Image Number: JAV510b_0287.jpg -- Pictured: Gina Rodriguez as Jane -- Photo: Erica Parise/The CW -- ÃÂ© 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Jane the Virgin
recap: Has the Jane and Rafael ship sailed?
Chapter Ninety
Jane the Virgin
recap: A space helmet, an ice cream fight, and a honeymoon
'Jane the Virgin' recap: 'We are family'
Jane The Virgin -- "Chapter Eighty-Nine" Image Number: JAV508c_0215.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Justin Baldoni as Rafael and Elias Janssen as Mateo -- Photo: Kevin Estrada/The CW -- ÃÂ© 2019 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Jane the Virgin
recap: Jane makes a grand gesture
Chapter Eighty-Eight
Jane the Virgin
recap: Jane finally decides between Michael and Rafael
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM
Jane The Virgin
star Gina Rodriguez marries actor Joe LoCicero
Jane The Virgin -- "Chapter Eighty-Seven" -- Image Number: JAV506a_0121.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Gina Rodriguez as Jane and Yael Grobglas as Petra -- Photo: Kelsey S. McNeal/The CW -- ÃÂ© 2019 The CW Network, LLC All Rights Reserved.
Jane the Virgin
recap: 'Love bites'
Jane The Virgin ON SET Yael Grobglas and Justin Baldoni https://www.instagram.com/p/Bwp6G84A6GO/ CR: Justin Baldoni/Instagram
Jane the Virgin
cast posts emotional farewell photos after series wrap
All Jane the Virgin
Chapter Eighty-Six
Jane the Virgin
recap: Life hands Jane lemons
Recaps
//
April 24, 2019
RECAP: 04/17/19 Jane The Virgin
Jane the Virgin
recap: Jane's worst nightmare comes true
Recaps
//
April 17, 2019
Chapter Eighty-Two
Jane the Virgin
boss breaks down the latest Michael twist
TV
//
April 10, 2019
Chapter Eighty-Four
Jane the Virgin
recap: Is Michael back?
Recaps
//
April 10, 2019
schooled-youwild
What to Watch on Wednesday:
Schooled
and Bear Grylls'
You vs. Wild
TV
//
April 10, 2019
Chapter Eighty-Three
Jane the Virgin
recap: Jane dodges hellfire and damnation
Recaps
//
April 03, 2019
Chapter Eighty-Two
Jane the Virgin
recap: Michael is (sort of) back!
Recaps
//
March 28, 2019
Chapter Eighty-Two
Jane the Virgin
boss promises 'big revelations' for every character in final season
TV
//
March 27, 2019
What to Watch
What to Watch on Wednesday: A musical episode of
The Magicians
and
Jane the Virgin
's final season premiere
TV
//
March 27, 2019
Jane-the-Virgin
Sophia Bush to guest-star on final season of
Jane the Virgin
TV
//
February 20, 2019
24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Red Carpet
Gina Rodriguez is using Emmy money to send an undocumented student to college
News
//
June 19, 2018
Chapter Eighty-One
Jane the Virgin
boss explains [SPOILER's] shocking return
TV
//
April 20, 2018
JANE THE VIRGIN
Jane the Virgin
finale recap: 'Chapter 81'
Recaps
//
April 20, 2018
Chapter Eighty-One
Jane the Virgin
boss promises 'a few big shockers' in season 4 finale
TV
//
April 19, 2018
Chapter Eighty
Jane the Virgin
recap: Chapter 80
Recaps
//
April 13, 2018
Chapter Seventy-Nine
Jane the Virgin
recap: 'Chapter 79'
Recaps
//
April 06, 2018
Chapter Seventy-Eight
Jane the Virgin
recap: 'Chapter 78'
Recaps
//
March 23, 2018
JAV413a_0440b
Jane the Virgin
recap: 'Chapter 77'
Recaps
//
March 16, 2018
Chapter Seventy-Six
Jane the Virgin
recap: 'Chapter 76'
Recaps
//
March 09, 2018
Chapter Seventy-Five
Jane the Virgin
recap: 'Chapter 75'
Recaps
//
March 02, 2018
Chapter Seventy-Four
Jane the Virgin
recap: 'Chapter 74'
Recaps
//
February 09, 2018
Chapter Seventy-Three
Jane the Virgin
recap: 'Chapter 73'
Recaps
//
February 02, 2018
Chapter Seventy-Two
Jane the Virgin
recap: 'Chapter 72'
Recaps
//
January 26, 2018
Premiere Of Warner Bros. Pictures' "Unforgettable" - Red Carpet
Jane the Virgin
books Rosario Dawson for season 4 arc
TV
//
January 07, 2018
Chapter Seventy-One
Jane the Virgin
recap: 'Chapter 71'
Recaps
//
December 08, 2017
Load More
Jane the Virgin
Advertisement
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
EW.com
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://ew.com
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.