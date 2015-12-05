Top Navigation
It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia
Most Recent
New season of 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' will tackle coronavirus
New season of
It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia
will tackle coronavirus
Read More
Next
Why 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' and star Rob McElhenney deserve Emmys
Why
It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia
and star Rob McElhenney deserve Emmys
Read More
Next
Mac from 'It's Always Sunny' finally had his game of catch with Chase Utley
Mac from
It's Always Sunny
finally had his game of catch with Chase Utley
Read More
Next
Danny DeVito says there's nothing he won't do for a laugh on 'Always Sunny'
Danny DeVito says there's nothing he won't do for a laugh on
It's Always Sunny
Read More
Next
'It's Always Sunny' stars talk Glenn Howerton's absence, openly gay Mac
It's Always Sunny
stars talk Glenn Howerton's absence, openly gay Mac
Read More
Next
Danny DeVito hilariously responds to girl who brought him to prom
Danny DeVito hilariously responds to girl who brought him to prom
Read More
Next
Jimmi Simpson shares the secret behind his 'It's Always Sunny' unibrow
It's Always Sunny
: Jimmi Simpson shares the secret behind Liam McPoyle's unibrow
Read More
Next
Glenn Howerton clarifies character's future on 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia'
Glenn Howerton clarifies character's future on
It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia
Read More
Next
Glenn Howerton insists he hasn't left 'It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia'
Glenn Howerton insists he hasn't left
It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia
Read More
Next
'It's Always Sunny': Charlie Day goes behind the scenes of season 12
It's Always Sunny:
Charlie Day goes behind the scenes of season 12
Read More
Next
'It's Always Sunny' gang gets (very, very) NSFW in season 12 trailer
It's Always Sunny season 12 red band trailer
Read More
Next
'Stranger Things' feels like 'It's Always Sunny...' in fan remix
Stranger Things meets Always Sunny in Philadelphia in mash-up
Read More
Next
Always Sunny fan makes Brexit mashup
Previous
It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia cast marches in L.A. Pride
It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia renewed for season 13, season 14
It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia star Kaitlin Olson to star in Fox comedy pilot The Mick
It's Always Sunny remains always funny in its season 11 premiere
It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia gag reel clip
Next
'It's Always Sunny' spoofs ‘80s ski movies in hilarious new teaser
It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 11 teaser spoofs ‘80s ski movies
Article
//
December 05, 2015
Read More
Next
'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' cast explains it all in 30 seconds
'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' cast sums up the show in 30 seconds
Article
//
February 09, 2015
Read More
Next
'It's Always Sunny' react: The gang gets wasted
'It's Always Sunny' react: The gang gets wasted
Article
//
January 14, 2015
Read More
Next
Watch 'It's Always Sunny's' cast fly into space in season 10 trailer
Watch 'It's Always Sunny's' cast fly into space in season 10 trailer
Article
//
October 27, 2014
Read More
Next
FX orders comedy pilot 'Pariah' from 'It's Always Sunny' team
FX orders comedy pilot 'Pariah' from 'It's Always Sunny' team
Article
//
October 01, 2014
Read More
Next
FXX renews 'It's Always Sunny,' orders Tracy Morgan comedy
FXX renews 'It's Always Sunny,' orders Tracy Morgan comedy
Article
//
April 04, 2014
Read More
Next
It's Always Sunny in ... Japan? 'Dayman' gets an adorable makeover
It's Always Sunny in ... Japan? 'Dayman' gets an adorable makeover
Article
//
October 14, 2013
Read More
Next
'It's Always Sunny' fave Glenn Howerton talks 'Mindy Project' debut
'It's Always Sunny' fave Glenn Howerton talks 'Mindy Project' debut
Article
//
October 08, 2013
Read More
Next
'It's Always Sunny' episode to mock Emmy snubs
'It's Always Sunny' episode to mock Emmy snubs
Article
//
August 02, 2013
Read More
Next
'Justified' gets fifth season, 'Fargo' greenlit by FX
'Justified' gets fifth season, 'Fargo' greenlit by FX
Article
//
March 28, 2013
Read More
Next
'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' costars welcome a son
'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' costars welcome a son
Article
//
April 06, 2012
Read More
Next
Which TV episodes are still on your DVR?
Which TV episodes are still on your DVR?
Article
//
December 27, 2011
Read More
Next
If 'It's Always Sunny' star Glenn Howerton were to cut one gang member, who would he replace him/her with?
If 'It's Always Sunny' star Glenn Howerton were to cut one gang member, who would he replace him/her with?
Article
//
October 27, 2011
Read More
Next
Glenn Howerton on 'Conan' talks gay spectrum
Glenn Howerton on 'Conan' talks gay spectrum
Article
//
September 16, 2011
Read More
Next
Rob McElhenney: How to get fat for TV
Rob McElhenney: How to get fat for TV
Article
//
September 16, 2011
Read More
Next
'It's Always Sunny' returns tonight!
'It's Always Sunny' returns tonight!
Article
//
September 15, 2011
Read More
Next
'Always Sunny' writing team to make animated comedy for FX
'Always Sunny' writing team to make animated comedy for FX
Article
//
September 15, 2011
Read More
Next
It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia
It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia
Article
//
September 15, 2011
Read More
Next
'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia': Never before seen clip from the hilarious 'Lethal Weapon 5' -- EXCLUSIVE VIDEO
'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia': Never before seen clip from the hilarious 'Lethal Weapon 5' -- EXCLUSIVE VIDEO
Article
//
August 25, 2011
Read More
Next
'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia': See new promo photo here!
'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia': See new promo photo here!
Article
//
August 17, 2011
Read More
Next
'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' promos
'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' promos
Article
//
August 04, 2011
Read More
Next
FX fall premiere dates
FX fall premiere dates
Article
//
July 20, 2011
Read More
Next
Charlie Day, movie star, is happening.
Charlie Day, movie star, is happening.
Article
//
June 17, 2011
Read More
Next
Charlie Day Horrible Bosses
Charlie Day Horrible Bosses
Article
//
June 06, 2011
Read More
Next
'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia': The gang gets posters
'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia': The gang gets posters
Article
//
January 31, 2011
Read More
Next
