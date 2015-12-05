It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia

New season of 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' will tackle coronavirus

Why 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' and star Rob McElhenney deserve Emmys

Mac from 'It's Always Sunny' finally had his game of catch with Chase Utley

Danny DeVito says there's nothing he won't do for a laugh on 'Always Sunny'

'It's Always Sunny' stars talk Glenn Howerton's absence, openly gay Mac

Danny DeVito hilariously responds to girl who brought him to prom

More It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia

Jimmi Simpson shares the secret behind his 'It's Always Sunny' unibrow

Glenn Howerton clarifies character's future on 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia'

Glenn Howerton insists he hasn't left 'It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia'

'It's Always Sunny': Charlie Day goes behind the scenes of season 12

'It's Always Sunny' gang gets (very, very) NSFW in season 12 trailer

'Stranger Things' feels like 'It's Always Sunny...' in fan remix

Always Sunny fan makes Brexit mashup

All It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia

'It's Always Sunny' spoofs ‘80s ski movies in hilarious new teaser

Article // December 05, 2015
'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' cast explains it all in 30 seconds

Article // February 09, 2015
'It's Always Sunny' react: The gang gets wasted

Article // January 14, 2015
Watch 'It's Always Sunny's' cast fly into space in season 10 trailer

Article // October 27, 2014
FX orders comedy pilot 'Pariah' from 'It's Always Sunny' team

Article // October 01, 2014
FXX renews 'It's Always Sunny,' orders Tracy Morgan comedy

Article // April 04, 2014
It's Always Sunny in ... Japan? 'Dayman' gets an adorable makeover

Article // October 14, 2013
'It's Always Sunny' fave Glenn Howerton talks 'Mindy Project' debut

Article // October 08, 2013
'It's Always Sunny' episode to mock Emmy snubs

Article // August 02, 2013
'Justified' gets fifth season, 'Fargo' greenlit by FX

Article // March 28, 2013
'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' costars welcome a son

Article // April 06, 2012
Which TV episodes are still on your DVR?

Article // December 27, 2011
If 'It's Always Sunny' star Glenn Howerton were to cut one gang member, who would he replace him/her with?

Article // October 27, 2011
Glenn Howerton on 'Conan' talks gay spectrum

Article // September 16, 2011
Rob McElhenney: How to get fat for TV

Article // September 16, 2011
'It's Always Sunny' returns tonight!

Article // September 15, 2011
'Always Sunny' writing team to make animated comedy for FX

Article // September 15, 2011
It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia

Article // September 15, 2011
'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia': Never before seen clip from the hilarious 'Lethal Weapon 5' -- EXCLUSIVE VIDEO

Article // August 25, 2011
'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia': See new promo photo here!

Article // August 17, 2011
'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' promos

Article // August 04, 2011
FX fall premiere dates

Article // July 20, 2011
Charlie Day, movie star, is happening.

Article // June 17, 2011
Charlie Day Horrible Bosses

Article // June 06, 2011
'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia': The gang gets posters

Article // January 31, 2011
