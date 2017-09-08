See the It Losers Club reunite for Sophia Lillis' new movie Gretel & Hansel
Actress stars in retelling of classic fairy tale.
Stephen King's It outtake shows a very different opening scene
'Here ... take it'
Wonder Woman, Pennywise top movie-inspired Halloween costumes of 2017
Fandango's survey of 1,000 costume-wearing moviegoers yielded both expected and surprising results
See Pennywise from It photobomb couple in engagement pictures
We all photo bomb down here
Burger King hijacks It screening to epically troll McDonald's
#NeverTrustaClown
Pennywise from It gets a chilling anime makeover
We'll all float, too — even in anime