Top Navigation
Explore
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
TV
Movies
Music
Books
Theater
Podcasts
Gaming
Events
Celebrity
Awards
Streaming
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Profile
Down Triangle
Previous
Your Profile
Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Order Past Issues
this link opens in a new tab
Logout
Login
Subscribe
Close
Explore EW.com
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
Search
Explore
Previous
Explore
What to Watch: Here are the TV shows your favorite celebrities are binge-watching
See what Sterling K. Brown, Olivia Munn, George R.R. Martin, and more couldn't stop watching
Read More
Next
32 of the most shocking performances ever
Long before Madonna kissed Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera, Jim Morrison was accused of exposing himself onstage — something Lenny Kravitz accidentally did decades later
Read More
Next
Stars who almost played iconic movie roles
Read More
Next
TV
Previous
TV
See all TV
TV Reviews
TV Reunions
TV Recaps
Movies
Previous
Movies
See all Movies
Movie Reviews
Trailers
Film Festivals
Movie Reunions
Music
Previous
Music
See all Music
Music Reviews
Concerts
Music Festivals
Books
Previous
Books
See all Books
Book Reviews
Author Interviews
Theater
Previous
Theater
See all Theater
Theater Reviews
Podcasts
Gaming
Events
Previous
Events
See all Events
Comic-Con
Celebrity
Awards
Previous
Awards
See all Awards
Oscars
Emmys
Golden Globes
SAG Awards
Grammys
Tony Awards
Streaming
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Profile
Down Triangle
Previous
Your Profile
Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Order Past Issues
this link opens in a new tab
Logout
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow us
Home
Chevron Right
Iron Man 3
Chevron Right
Iron Man 3
Share
Iron Man 3
Most Recent
Adam Pally constantly reminds the Russos his MCU character is still alive
Adam Pally constantly reminds the Russos his MCU character is still alive
Read More
Next
Rebecca Hall confirms her ‘Iron Man 3’ role was reduced
Rebecca Hall: Iron Man 3 role was reduced
Read More
Next
Stephen Colbert calls out Marvel for lack of female villains
Stephen Colbert calls out Marvel for lack of female villains
Read More
Next
Shane Black says 'Iron Man 3' female villain was cut for toy sales
Iron Man 3: Shane Black says female villain was cut because of toy sales
Read More
Next
'All Hail the King': FIRST VIDEO of Ben Kingsley's new Marvel short
'All Hail the King': FIRST VIDEO of Ben Kingsley's new Marvel short
Read More
Next
Marvel One-Shot: First Look at Ben Kingsley's Mandarin encore (PHOTOS)
Marvel One-Shot: First Look at Ben Kingsley's Mandarin encore (PHOTOS)
Read More
Next
More Iron Man 3
3 Box Office Wonders
3 Box Office Wonders
See which films were among the highest-earning of 2013
Read More
Next
Summer box office report: Business up despite massive bombs
Summer box office report: Business up despite massive bombs
Read More
Next
The key trend in Hollywood this summer? Blockbusters -- surprise! -- are now really good movies
The key trend in Hollywood this summer? Blockbusters -- surprise! -- are now really good movies
Read More
Next
A Salute to James Badge Dale, the American Sean Bean
A Salute to James Badge Dale, the American Sean Bean
Read More
Next
Analysis: 'Man of Steel' garnered better pre-release buzz than 'Iron Man 3'
Analysis: 'Man of Steel' garnered better pre-release buzz than 'Iron Man 3'
Read More
Next
Iron Man 3 Movie Review
Iron Man 3 Movie Review
Read More
Next
Box office update: 'Star Trek Into Darkness' flies into first place
Close
Close
Previous
Feedback: May 24, 2013
Box office update: 'Great Gatsby' soars on Friday with $19.4 million, but can't topple 'Iron Man 3'
'Iron Man 3' sound department went to Toys 'R' Us
Shane Black and 'Iron Man 3': Who knew that the high-concept screenwriter of 'Lethal Weapon' would turn out to be a thrilling director?
'Iron Man 3' earns $68.3 million at Friday box office
Next
All Iron Man 3
Stark raving awesome
Stark raving awesome
Article
//
May 03, 2013
Read More
Next
Box office preview: Will 'Iron Man 3' be bigger than 'The Avengers'?
Box office preview: Will 'Iron Man 3' be bigger than 'The Avengers'?
Article
//
May 02, 2013
Read More
Next
Don Cheadle's 'Iron Man 3' costume torture, inside Lea Michele's new home, and more
Don Cheadle's 'Iron Man 3' costume torture, inside Lea Michele's new home, and more
Article
//
May 02, 2013
Read More
Next
'Iron Man 3' passes $300 million internationally, smashes opening day record in China
'Iron Man 3' passes $300 million internationally, smashes opening day record in China
Article
//
May 02, 2013
Read More
Next
'Iron Man 3': EW Cover features Tony Stark and 'armed' Pepper Potts
'Iron Man 3': EW Cover features Tony Stark and 'armed' Pepper Potts
Article
//
May 01, 2013
Read More
Next
'Iron Man 3': Marvel's Kevin Feige at EW's CapeTown Film Fest -- VIDEO
'Iron Man 3': Marvel's Kevin Feige at EW's CapeTown Film Fest -- VIDEO
Article
//
May 01, 2013
Read More
Next
Marvel's Kevin Feige: 'Iron Man 3,' Phase 2...Daredevil? Not so fast.
Marvel's Kevin Feige: 'Iron Man 3,' Phase 2...Daredevil? Not so fast.
Article
//
May 01, 2013
Read More
Next
'Iron Man 3': Tony Stark attempts a mid-air rescue
'Iron Man 3': Tony Stark attempts a mid-air rescue
Article
//
April 29, 2013
Read More
Next
'Iron Man 3' Premiere: Gwyneth Paltrow's sexy superhero dress, Robert Downey Jr.'s lederhosen explained
'Iron Man 3' Premiere: Gwyneth Paltrow's sexy superhero dress, Robert Downey Jr.'s lederhosen explained
Article
//
April 25, 2013
Read More
Next
'Iron Man 3' red carpet premiere live stream
'Iron Man 3' red carpet premiere live stream
Article
//
April 24, 2013
Read More
Next
'Iron Man 3' added to CapeTown Festival
'Iron Man 3' added to CapeTown Festival
Article
//
April 24, 2013
Read More
Next
'Wrong Director' casts Woody Allen as new Iron Man -- VIDEO
'Wrong Director' casts Woody Allen as new Iron Man -- VIDEO
Article
//
April 18, 2013
Read More
Next
China's growing importance to Hollywood: Cruise, Whedon, more weigh in
China's growing importance to Hollywood: Cruise, Whedon, more weigh in
Article
//
April 18, 2013
Read More
Next
'Iron Man 3' tickets not available in advance?
'Iron Man 3' tickets not available in advance?
Article
//
April 17, 2013
Read More
Next
Robert Downey Jr.'s GQ interview
Robert Downey Jr.'s GQ interview
Article
//
April 16, 2013
Read More
Next
MTV airs Marvel's 'Iron Man 3' trailer with Robert Downey Jr. -- VIDEO
MTV airs Marvel's 'Iron Man 3' trailer with Robert Downey Jr. -- VIDEO
Article
//
April 14, 2013
Read More
Next
Iron Man 3
Iron Man 3
Article
//
April 12, 2013
Read More
Next
'Iron Man 3' clip: Tony throws down the gauntlet -- VIDEO
'Iron Man 3' clip: Tony throws down the gauntlet -- VIDEO
Article
//
April 08, 2013
Read More
Next
'Iron Man 3' hearts China
'Iron Man 3' hearts China
Article
//
April 05, 2013
Read More
Next
'Iron Man 3' TV teaser
'Iron Man 3' TV teaser
Article
//
April 04, 2013
Read More
Next
'Iron Man 3': Special Chinese edition
'Iron Man 3': Special Chinese edition
Article
//
March 29, 2013
Read More
Next
'Iron Man 3' TV spot
'Iron Man 3' TV spot
Article
//
March 26, 2013
Read More
Next
'Iron Man 3' trailer: A Deep Dive
'Iron Man 3' trailer: A Deep Dive
Article
//
March 05, 2013
Read More
Next
New Iron Man 3 global trailer -- VIDEO
New Iron Man 3 global trailer -- VIDEO
Article
//
March 05, 2013
Read More
Next
Iron Man 3 -- Gwyneth Paltrow poster
Iron Man 3 -- Gwyneth Paltrow poster
Article
//
February 25, 2013
Read More
Next
Load More
Close
Share options
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Mail
Email
iphone
Send Text Message
© Copyright
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://ew.com
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.