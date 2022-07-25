Irma Vep (2022 TV series)

Kristen Stewart cameo brought 'happy energy' to Irma Vep set with Alicia Vikander
"We talked about furniture!" Vikander tells EW of the frequent Olivier Assayas collaborator joining her for a cameo on the HBO miniseries finale.
Alicia Vikander explains Mira's wild Irma Vep ending and that brief kiss in the hotel hallway
"It’s the spirit of Irma Vep doing whatever she feels is justice," Vikander tells EW of the shocking finale to Olivier Assayas' meta HBO drama.
Irma Vep series brought exes Olivier Assayas, Maggie Cheung together for first time in 'many years'
"She gave her blessing for this to be made and said that she’d read it and that it was all good. That, in itself, is a beautiful ending," series star Alicia Vikander tells EW of Cheung.
