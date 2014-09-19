Top Navigation
Most Recent
Emily Blunt defends Johnny Depp's singing ability
Emily Blunt defends Johnny Depp's singing ability in Into the Woods
Read More
Next
Tituss Burgess sings Witch's song from 'Into the Woods' for Sondheim's birthday
Tituss Burgess sings Witch's song from 'Into the Woods' for Sondheim's birthday
Read More
Next
Emily Blunt talks 'Into the Woods' and 'The Huntsman'
Emily Blunt talks 'Into the Woods' and 'The Huntsman'
Plus, an exclusive featurette from the 'Into the Woods' Blu-ray
Read More
Next
'Into the Woods': Watch deleted Meryl Streep song
See Meryl Streep sing the cut song Stephen Sondheim wrote for 'Into the Woods'
Read More
Next
Oprah Winfrey, Meryl Streep, and Benedict Cumberbatch among Oscar presenters
Oprah Winfrey, Meryl Streep, and Benedict Cumberbatch among Oscar presenters
Read More
Next
'Into the Woods': EW review
'Into the Woods': EW review
A 10-person, stripped-down ''Into the Woods'' is a stroke of fairy tale genius
Read More
Next
More Into the Woods
Box-office report: 'Taken 3' takes the cake
Box-office report: 'Taken 3' takes the cake
Read More
Next
Box office preview: 'Taken 3' to take over
Box office preview: 'Taken 3' to take over
Read More
Next
'Into the Woods' and 10 more surprisingly depressing musicals
'Into the Woods' and 10 more surprisingly depressing musicals
Read More
Next
Into the Woods
Into the Woods
Read More
Next
Anna Kendrick on being peer-pressured into loving Jonathan Taylor Thomas
Anna Kendrick on being peer-pressured into loving Jonathan Taylor Thomas
Read More
Next
Into the Woods
Into the Woods
Read More
Next
See Anna Kendrick sing an 'Into the Woods' song
Previous
New 'Into the Woods' trailer: Now with more singing
New 'Into the Woods' posters get a touch of movement
The Wolf, the Witch, and the Wardrobe
Peek inside 'Into the Woods' with Meryl Streep, Johnny Depp, and more
This week's cover: 'Into the Woods' enchants EW's holiday film preview
Next
All Into the Woods
'Into the Woods' character names not getting Disney makeover (Updated)
'Into the Woods' character names not getting Disney makeover (Updated)
Article
//
September 19, 2014
Read More
Next
'Into the Woods' director Rob Marshall answers burning questions
'Into the Woods' director Rob Marshall answers burning questions
Article
//
August 14, 2014
Read More
Next
This Week on Stage: 'Sex With Strangers' with Anna Gunn, Dee Snider's puppet Bard
This Week on Stage: 'Sex With Strangers' with Anna Gunn, Dee Snider's puppet Bard
Article
//
August 02, 2014
Read More
Next
'Into the Woods' trailer: No one sings, but everyone wishes
'Into the Woods' trailer: No one sings, but everyone wishes
Article
//
July 31, 2014
Read More
Next
Disney's 'Into the Woods' drops 10 new production photos
Disney's 'Into the Woods' drops 10 new production photos
Article
//
July 30, 2014
Read More
Next
Stephen Sondheim addresses backlash over 'Into the Woods' comments
Stephen Sondheim addresses backlash over 'Into the Woods' comments
Article
//
June 23, 2014
Read More
Next
Stephen Sondheim reveals plot changes to Disney's 'Into the Woods'
Stephen Sondheim reveals plot changes to Disney's 'Into the Woods'
Article
//
June 18, 2014
Read More
Next
Sophia Grace Brownlee will NOT be in 'Into the Woods'
Sophia Grace Brownlee will NOT be in 'Into the Woods'
Article
//
September 16, 2013
Read More
Next
Viral video star Sophia Grace Brownlee joins 'Into the Woods'
Viral video star Sophia Grace Brownlee joins 'Into the Woods'
Article
//
August 07, 2013
Read More
Next
Casting Net: Sacha Baron Cohen exits Freddie Mercury biopic, more
Casting Net: Sacha Baron Cohen exits Freddie Mercury biopic, more
Article
//
July 22, 2013
Read More
Next
Casting Net: Anna Kendrick in talks for 'Into the Woods'; Plus Felicity Jones, more
Casting Net: Anna Kendrick in talks for 'Into the Woods'; Plus Felicity Jones, more
Article
//
June 21, 2013
Read More
Next
Casting Net: Emily Blunt in talks to join 'Into the Woods'; Plus, Bruce Willis, more
Casting Net: Emily Blunt in talks to join 'Into the Woods'; Plus, Bruce Willis, more
Article
//
May 17, 2013
Read More
Next
Chris Pine, Jake Gyllenhaal go 'Into the Woods'?
Chris Pine, Jake Gyllenhaal go 'Into the Woods'?
Article
//
May 15, 2013
Read More
Next
Casting Net: Robert Downey, Jr. re-teams with 'Iron Man' co-star; Plus, Kate Winslet, more
Casting Net: Robert Downey, Jr. re-teams with 'Iron Man' co-star; Plus, Kate Winslet, more
Article
//
May 10, 2013
Read More
Next
Into the Woods
Into the Woods
Article
//
August 10, 2012
Read More
Next
INTO THE WOODS
INTO THE WOODS
Article
//
March 17, 2020
Read More
Next
'The Graduate' Heats Up Broadway in 2002
'The Graduate' Heats Up Broadway in 2002
Article
//
January 25, 2002
Read More
Next
