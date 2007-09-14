Oscar's Best Original Song
We select our own prized musical moments and predict sure bets like ''That's How You Know" from ''Enchanted''Read More
Hal Holbrook's Hollywood legacy
The Emmy award winning actor reflects on 54 years in show business and his recent role in ''Into the Wild''Read More
SAG nominations go 'Wild'
''Into the Wild'' got four SAG Award nods, while ''Sopranos'' and ''30 Rock'' scored in TV categoriesRead More
Read it or Watch it?
Why we prefer reading ''Into the Wild,'' ''The Assassination of Jesse James,'' and ''The Jane Austen Book Club'' to the films.Read More