Interview With the Vampire (TV series)

AMC brings the undead gothic horror story back to life in this seven-episode TV series based on Anne Rice's 1976 hit novel.

 

Most Recent

Interview With the Vampire trailer teases beginning of Anne Rice 'universe' on AMC
Showrunner Rolin Jones also reveals how the new AMC series is different from the book and the movie.
Advertisement
© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com