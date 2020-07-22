Top Navigation
Insurgent
Insurgent
Insurgent
Veronica Roth says 'Insurgent' sims scene is 'so much stranger' than the books
Insurgent Blu-ray exclusive: Veronica Roth on the sims scene
'Furious 7' breaks records with $143.6M debut
Box office report: 'Furious 7' breaks records with $143.6 million debut
'Insurgent' big test: How will it do in week 2?
Will 'Insurgent' stay strong next weekend?
We look at YA's second-week track record.
'Insurgent' tops Friday box office: $21.3M
Box office update: 'Insurgent' won't catch 'Divergent'
'Insurgent': How'd it do with critics?
'Insurgent': The reviews are in...
'Insurgent' review: Shailene and mean
'Insurgent': EW review
'Insurgent' author on movie Tris and guns
On the Books: 'Insurgent' author Veronica Roth addresses concerns over gun-wielding movie Tris
Kate Winslet: 'Insurgent' character 'is Hitler'
Kate Winslet on her 'Insurgent' character: 'She is Hitler'
Shailene Woodley kicks more ass in 'Insurgent'
'Insurgent' amps up the action
'Insurgent' final trailer explains why Tris cuts her hair
'Insurgent' final trailer explains why Tris cuts her hair
'Insurgent': Tris tackles Super Bowl pregame promo
Watch the shattering new trailer for 'Insurgent'
See 5 exclusive 'Insurgent' animated character portraits
See 5 exclusive 'Insurgent' animated character portraits
Expect even more action in 'Insurgent': Exclusive photo
