Home
Inside Llewyn Davis
Inside Llewyn Davis
Inside Llewyn Davis
Oscar Isaac reveals how a tale of New Orleans jazz musicians shaped 'Inside Llewyn Davis'
Oscar Isaac reveals how a tale of New Orleans jazz musicians shaped
Inside Llewyn Davis
Coen brothers will preside over Cannes Jury
Coen brothers will preside over Cannes Jury
'Inside Llewyn Davis' honored by the National Society of Film Critics
'Inside Llewyn Davis' honored by the National Society of Film Critics
Bright Eyes' Conor Oberst auditioned for 'Inside Llewyn Davis'
Bright Eyes' Conor Oberst auditioned for 'Inside Llewyn Davis'
From 'Hustle' to 'Mr. Banks,' this season's movies hit musical highs
From 'Hustle' to 'Mr. Banks,' this season's movies hit musical highs
Inside Llewyn Davis Movie
Inside Llewyn Davis Movie
With Inside Llewyn Davis, [The Cohen's] have made a film that is almost spooky in its perversity: a lovingly lived-in, detailed tribute to the folk scene that -- hauntingly -- has shut their hero out.
More Inside Llewyn Davis
'Inside Llewyn Davis' charms Toronto critics
'Inside Llewyn Davis' charms Toronto critics
Golden Globes: 'Inside Llewyn Davis' star Oscar Isaac on his nomination
Golden Globes: 'Inside Llewyn Davis' star Oscar Isaac on his nomination
'Inside Llewyn Davis' star Oscar Isaac does Katy Perry's 'Roar' -- watch it here
'Inside Llewyn Davis' star Oscar Isaac does Katy Perry's 'Roar' -- watch it here
'Inside Llewyn Davis' upsets '12 Years a Slave' at Gotham Awards
'Inside Llewyn Davis' upsets '12 Years a Slave' at Gotham Awards
The Coens Mint a New Leading Man
The Coens Mint a New Leading Man
'Inside Llewyn Davis': Marcus Mumford, Punch Brothers sing
'Inside Llewyn Davis': Marcus Mumford, Punch Brothers sing
On the scene at Inside Llewyn Davis tribute concert featuring Marcus Mumford, Jack White, Patti Smith and more
Showtime will broadcast 'Inside Llewyn Davis' concert
Telluride: Jason Reitman's new movie headlines 'Labor Day' weekend lineup
'Inside Llewyn Davis' trailer takes us on the road
Jack White, Marcus Mumford among performers at 'Inside Llewyn Davis' concert
Inside Llewyn Davis
All Inside Llewyn Davis
Q+A: Carey Mulligan
Q+A: Carey Mulligan
August 09, 2013
'Inside Llewyn Davis' trailer: Inside the '60s folk scene
'Inside Llewyn Davis' trailer: Inside the '60s folk scene
July 01, 2013
Cannes 2013: 'Inside Llewyn Davis' is a close-to-the-bone tale of the early-'60s New York folk scene
Cannes 2013: 'Inside Llewyn Davis' is a close-to-the-bone tale of the early-'60s New York folk scene
May 18, 2013
Coen brothers' 'Inside Llewyn Davis' goes to CBS Films
Coen brothers' 'Inside Llewyn Davis' goes to CBS Films
February 19, 2013
'Inside Llewyn Davis' trailer: The Coen Brothers' mysterious folk-singer movie
'Inside Llewyn Davis' trailer: The Coen Brothers' mysterious folk-singer movie
January 24, 2013
Coen brothers line up 'Inside Llewyn Davis'
Coen brothers line up 'Inside Llewyn Davis'
September 01, 2011
