Inside Llewyn Davis

Most Recent

Oscar Isaac reveals how a tale of New Orleans jazz musicians shaped 'Inside Llewyn Davis'

Oscar Isaac reveals how a tale of New Orleans jazz musicians shaped Inside Llewyn Davis

Read More
Coen brothers will preside over Cannes Jury

Coen brothers will preside over Cannes Jury

Read More
'Inside Llewyn Davis' honored by the National Society of Film Critics

'Inside Llewyn Davis' honored by the National Society of Film Critics

Read More
Bright Eyes' Conor Oberst auditioned for 'Inside Llewyn Davis'

Bright Eyes' Conor Oberst auditioned for 'Inside Llewyn Davis'

Read More
From 'Hustle' to 'Mr. Banks,' this season's movies hit musical highs

From 'Hustle' to 'Mr. Banks,' this season's movies hit musical highs

Read More
Inside Llewyn Davis Movie

Inside Llewyn Davis Movie

With Inside Llewyn Davis, [The Cohen's] have made a film that is almost spooky in its perversity: a lovingly lived-in, detailed tribute to the folk scene that -- hauntingly -- has shut their hero out.
Read More

More Inside Llewyn Davis

'Inside Llewyn Davis' charms Toronto critics

'Inside Llewyn Davis' charms Toronto critics

Read More
Golden Globes: 'Inside Llewyn Davis' star Oscar Isaac on his nomination

Golden Globes: 'Inside Llewyn Davis' star Oscar Isaac on his nomination

Read More
'Inside Llewyn Davis' star Oscar Isaac does Katy Perry's 'Roar' -- watch it here

'Inside Llewyn Davis' star Oscar Isaac does Katy Perry's 'Roar' -- watch it here

Read More
'Inside Llewyn Davis' upsets '12 Years a Slave' at Gotham Awards

'Inside Llewyn Davis' upsets '12 Years a Slave' at Gotham Awards

Read More
The Coens Mint a New Leading Man

The Coens Mint a New Leading Man

Read More
'Inside Llewyn Davis': Marcus Mumford, Punch Brothers sing

'Inside Llewyn Davis': Marcus Mumford, Punch Brothers sing

Read More

On the scene at Inside Llewyn Davis tribute concert featuring Marcus Mumford, Jack White, Patti Smith and more

All Inside Llewyn Davis

Q+A: Carey Mulligan

Q+A: Carey Mulligan

Article // August 09, 2013
Read More
'Inside Llewyn Davis' trailer: Inside the '60s folk scene

'Inside Llewyn Davis' trailer: Inside the '60s folk scene

Article // July 01, 2013
Read More
Cannes 2013: 'Inside Llewyn Davis' is a close-to-the-bone tale of the early-'60s New York folk scene

Cannes 2013: 'Inside Llewyn Davis' is a close-to-the-bone tale of the early-'60s New York folk scene

Article // May 18, 2013
Read More
Coen brothers' 'Inside Llewyn Davis' goes to CBS Films

Coen brothers' 'Inside Llewyn Davis' goes to CBS Films

Article // February 19, 2013
Read More
'Inside Llewyn Davis' trailer: The Coen Brothers' mysterious folk-singer movie

'Inside Llewyn Davis' trailer: The Coen Brothers' mysterious folk-singer movie

Article // January 24, 2013
Read More
Coen brothers line up 'Inside Llewyn Davis'

Coen brothers line up 'Inside Llewyn Davis'

Article // September 01, 2011
Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com