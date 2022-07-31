Industry (TV series)

A group of young bankers and traders enters the cutthroat world of London's top investment bank, Pierpoint.

Better Call Saul recap: So bad, so broken
You know what they say about men with bad mustaches.
Better Call Saul producer breaks down 'Breaking Bad' episode, Kim mystery
"Something very upsetting happened on the other end of that line that brought back up a lot of old feelings and a lot of pain," says executive producer Tom Schnauz.
Yasmin's 'wild' first encounter with Celeste on Industry was originally very different
Marisa Abela explains why private wealth management is a better fit for Yasmin and teases her reunion with her estranged father.
The Bachelorette recap: The French (dis)connection
Gabby and Rachel bring their man-harem to France, where Hayden's big mouth gets him in beaucoup trouble.
The First Lady canceled after 1 season at Showtime
Renaissance review: Beyoncé's seventh solo album is a master class in the evolution of dance music
The singer's shape-shifting latest celebrates the escapist world of the club, whirling through genres and name-checking floor-fillers that have ruled discotheques and warehouses for decades.
Hannah Waddingham is 'strangely obsessed' with 'annoying little s---' Kieran Culkin on Succession
'He's the most annoying little s--- in it, but I just love him. I absolutely love him,' the actress admitted.
Watch Harry Styles' full X Factor UK audition with previously-unseen 'Hey, Soul Sister' performance
You know it's not the same as it was...
Lena Dunham lost part in Riding in Cars With Boys at 12 because she refused to 'smile on command'
Zoe Saldaña pays tribute to Nichelle Nichols after following in her footsteps as Uhura on Star Trek
Dolph Lundgren reassures fans Drago won't break Rocky, says he's 'in touch' with Sylvester Stallone
Welcome to the O.C.: Taylor Armstrong is the first Real Housewives star to switch franchises
The Boys confirms Ryan will have a major role to play in season 4

Plus meet two new supes coming our way in the next phase of the R-rated superhero drama.

Mystikal arrested on new rape and robbery charges
Music // 17 hours ago
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7 winner Jinkx Monsoon's new reign will be an 'antidote to the s---' in the world
TV // 18 hours ago
Andor is 'tired of losing' in rebellious Star Wars series' new trailer
TV // 19 hours ago
Jonathan Majors and Glen Powell take to the skies in trailer for Korean War epic Devotion
Movies // 20 hours ago
Spirit Halloween: The Movie teaser reveals Christopher Lloyd haunting a Spirit Halloween store
Movies // 20 hours ago
What to Watch podcast: Industry heads back to the high-stakes trading floor for season 2 premiere
What to Watch Podcast Episodes // a day ago
DC League of Super-Pets powers through sluggish week at the box office
Movies // July 31, 2022
Big Brother recap: Can the Leftovers secure another HOH win?
Recaps // July 31, 2022
Pat Carroll, voice of Ursula in The Little Mermaid, dies at age 95
Celebrity // July 31, 2022
Westworld recap: Establishing fidelity
Recaps // July 31, 2022
Riverdale recap: Bailey's comet send Riverdale ... back in time?
Recaps // July 31, 2022
Riverdale boss breaks down season 6 finale time jump and previews final season
TV // July 31, 2022
Nichelle Nichols' life in photos
Celebrity // July 31, 2022
Stars across the galaxy mourn 'trailblazing, incomparable' Nichelle Nichols: 'My heart is heavy'
Celebrity // July 31, 2022
Nichelle Nichols, groundbreaking Star Trek actress, dies at 89
TV // July 31, 2022
Sylvester Stallone condemns Rocky spin-off Drago, says franchise characters are being 'exploited'
Movies // July 31, 2022
Sting warns of threats to democracy during Warsaw concert 
Music // July 31, 2022
City on a Hill star Kevin Bacon reflects on Apollo 13 vomit comet, dancing in Footloose, Tremors, and more
TV // July 31, 2022
Riverdale boss previews 'apocalyptic' season finale: 'They have one last day to live'
TV // July 31, 2022
Dwayne Johnson reveals Taylor Swift's latest 'Taylor's Version' rerecording, singer responds 'Ur the man'
Music // July 30, 2022
Netflix sues Unofficial Bridgerton Musical creators for "blatant infringement"
TV // July 30, 2022
HBO Max axes Gordita Chronicles after one season as it moves away from family programming
TV // July 30, 2022
Watch Stranger Things star Joseph Quinn (a.k.a. Eddie) meet — and jam with! — Metallica
TV // July 30, 2022
Keep Breathing bosses on Liv's ambiguous ending and making a 'serene thriller' in the wild
TV // July 30, 2022
The 16 best Japanese horror movies
Movies // July 30, 2022
