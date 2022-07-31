Industry (TV series)

Better Call Saul recap: So bad, so broken
You know what they say about men with bad mustaches.
Better Call Saul producer breaks down 'Breaking Bad' episode, Kim mystery
"Something very upsetting happened on the other end of that line that brought back up a lot of old feelings and a lot of pain," says executive producer Tom Schnauz.
Yasmin's 'wild' first encounter with Celeste on Industry was originally very different
Marisa Abela explains why private wealth management is a better fit for Yasmin and teases her reunion with her estranged father.
The Bachelorette recap: The French (dis)connection
Gabby and Rachel bring their man-harem to France, where Hayden's big mouth gets him in beaucoup trouble.
Renaissance review: Beyoncé's seventh solo album is a master class in the evolution of dance music
The singer's shape-shifting latest celebrates the escapist world of the club, whirling through genres and name-checking floor-fillers that have ruled discotheques and warehouses for decades.