Trevor Noah likens Donald Trump's inauguration to Temple of Doom and Terminator

Jan. 20, marked the day of Donald Trump's inauguration as President of the United States — or, for 'The Daily Show' host Trevor Noah, it was the real-life equivalent of 'The Temple of Doom.' During Friday's episode, the late-night show personality likened the inauguration to the classic 'Indiana Jones' movie and the apocalyptic sci-fi film 'Terminator.'