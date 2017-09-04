Harrison Ford defends de-aging in Indiana Jones 5 at Cannes: 'That's what I looked like 35 years ago'
'I know that that is my face,' the actor said after the movie's premiere at the film festival.
Watch Harrison Ford moved to tears over Cannes award: 'I just saw my life flash before my eyes'
'I just saw my life flash before my eyes.'
Meet Voller: Mads Mikkelsen on what to expect from the Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny villain
Plus, the Danish actor reveals his first unexpected meeting with Harrison Ford.
Indiana Jones 5 trailer sheds light on Harrison Ford's mysterious Dial of Destiny
Okay, so we finally have some idea of what this movie is about.
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will premiere at the Cannes Film Festival this May
The final film starring Harrison Ford as the globe-trotting archaeologist will open in U.S. theaters on June 30.
Harrison Ford jumps out of a plane in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Super Bowl trailer
Indy fights Nazis (again) during the Big Game.