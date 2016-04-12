Indiana Jones 5 trailer sheds light on Harrison Ford's mysterious Dial of Destiny
Okay, so we finally have some idea of what this movie is about.
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will premiere at the Cannes Film Festival this May
The final film starring Harrison Ford as the globe-trotting archaeologist will open in U.S. theaters on June 30.
Harrison Ford jumps out of a plane in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Super Bowl trailer
Indy fights Nazis (again) during the Big Game.
Harrison Ford explains why there are no old man jokes in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
The actor also says he never liked de-aging technology until he saw it used on him in the upcoming film.
Director James Mangold teases a 'hero at sunset' in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Plus, what to expect from Phoebe Waller-Bridge's troublemaking character and whether or not we'll learn what happened to Shia LaBeouf's Mutt.
James Mangold slams 'trolling a–holes' for spreading false Indiana Jones rumors
Director James Mangold is calling out "trolling a–holes" for spreading "misinformation" about the forthcoming 'Indiana Jones' installment.