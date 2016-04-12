Indiana Jones 5

Indiana Jones 5 trailer sheds light on Harrison Ford's mysterious Dial of Destiny
Okay, so we finally have some idea of what this movie is about.
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will premiere at the Cannes Film Festival this May
The final film starring Harrison Ford as the globe-trotting archaeologist will open in U.S. theaters on June 30.
Harrison Ford jumps out of a plane in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Super Bowl trailer
Indy fights Nazis (again) during the Big Game.
Harrison Ford explains why there are no old man jokes in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
The actor also says he never liked de-aging technology until he saw it used on him in the upcoming film.
Director James Mangold teases a 'hero at sunset' in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Plus, what to expect from Phoebe Waller-Bridge's troublemaking character and whether or not we'll learn what happened to Shia LaBeouf's Mutt.
James Mangold slams 'trolling a–holes' for spreading false Indiana Jones rumors
Director James Mangold is calling out "trolling a–holes" for spreading "misinformation" about the forthcoming 'Indiana Jones' installment.
See how young Harrison Ford stacks up to his digitally de-aged counterpart in Indiana Jones 5
Indy brings his whip to a gunfight in first trailer for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
The new film hits theaters June 30, 2023.
Everything we know so far about Indiana Jones 5
Harrison Ford confirms he's done with Indy after Indiana Jones 5: 'I'm not falling down for you again'
Harrison Ford crashes Star Wars Celebration with a surprise Indiana Jones message
Indiana Jones 5 adds Fleabag star Phoebe Waller-Bridge as lead opposite Harrison Ford
Indiana Jones 5 is still on track for a 2021 release — for now

Harrison Ford and Steven Spielberg were supposed to return this year. We'll have to wait a while longer.

Indiana Jones 5: Harrison Ford is the only Indiana Jones, producer says
Article // April 12, 2016
Indiana Jones 5: Harrison Ford excited to return
Article // March 22, 2016
