Top Navigation
Explore
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
TV
Movies
Music
Books
Theater
Podcasts
Gaming
Events
Celebrity
Awards
Streaming
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Profile
Down Triangle
Previous
Your Profile
Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Order Past Issues
this link opens in a new tab
Logout
Login
Subscribe
Close
Explore EW.com
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
Search
Explore
Previous
Explore
What to Watch: Here are the TV shows your favorite celebrities are binge-watching
See what Sterling K. Brown, Olivia Munn, George R.R. Martin, and more couldn't stop watching
Read More
Next
32 of the most shocking performances ever
Long before Madonna kissed Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera, Jim Morrison was accused of exposing himself onstage — something Lenny Kravitz accidentally did decades later
Read More
Next
Stars who almost played iconic movie roles
Read More
Next
TV
Previous
TV
See all TV
TV Reviews
TV Reunions
TV Recaps
Movies
Previous
Movies
See all Movies
Movie Reviews
Trailers
Film Festivals
Movie Reunions
Music
Previous
Music
See all Music
Music Reviews
Concerts
Music Festivals
Books
Previous
Books
See all Books
Book Reviews
Author Interviews
Theater
Previous
Theater
See all Theater
Theater Reviews
Podcasts
Gaming
Events
Previous
Events
See all Events
Comic-Con
Celebrity
Awards
Previous
Awards
See all Awards
Oscars
Emmys
Golden Globes
SAG Awards
Grammys
Tony Awards
Streaming
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Profile
Down Triangle
Previous
Your Profile
Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Order Past Issues
this link opens in a new tab
Logout
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow us
Home
Chevron Right
Independence Day 2
Chevron Right
Independence Day 2
Share
Independence Day 2
Most Recent
'Independence Day: Resurgence' exclusive: Check out the IMAX poster!
Independence Day: Resurgence exclusive: Check out the IMAX poster!
Us versus Them
Read More
Next
Brent Spiner's Dr. Okun returns in 'Independence Day: Resurgence' clip
Independence Day 2: Brent Spiner's Dr. Okun returns in new clip from 'Resurgence'
Read More
Next
'Independence Day: Resurgence' gets action-packed extended trailer
Independence Day: Resurgence extended trailer
Read More
Next
Roland Emmerich on why 'Independence Day: Resurgence' took 20 years
Independence Day: Resurgence: Roland Emmerich on why sequel took 20 years
The director and stars from the original film talk to EW about its impact and missing Will Smith
Read More
Next
'Independence Day 2' video shows 20 years of alternate Earth history
Independence Day Resurgence video looks at 20 years of alternate Earth history
Boris Yeltsin!
Read More
Next
How big is the Mothership in 'Independence Day: Resurgence'?
Independence Day: Resurgence: How big is the Mothership?
It’s big.
Read More
Next
More Independence Day 2
'Independence Day: Resurgence' trailer invades Super Bowl Sunday
Super Bowl 50: Independence Day Resurgence trailer
Read More
Next
Will Smith reacts to the fate of his 'Independence Day' character
Independence Day Resurgence: Will Smith character death was terrible, says actor
Read More
Next
Roland Emmerich celebrates wrapping 'Independence Day Resurgence'
'Independence Day 2' filming ends, director announces on Twitter
Read More
Next
Jeff Goldblum and wife welcome first son on the only possible day
Jeff Goldblum's first son born on Independence Day
Read More
Next
Liam Hemsworth photobombed Jeff Goldblum on the 'Independence Day Resurgence' set
Liam Hemsworth photobombed Jeff Goldblum on the Independence Day Resurgence set
Read More
Next
'Independence Day 2': Call it 'Resurgence'
Independence Day Resurgence: ID4 sequel gets its title
Read More
Next
All Independence Day 2
'Independence Day 2': First Look at the 'Moon Tug'
Roland Emmerich introduces the Moon Tug in new photo from Independence Day 2
Article
//
June 22, 2015
Read More
Next
'Independence Day 2' prez: Sela Ward
Sela Ward elected president in 'Independence Day 2'
Article
//
May 04, 2015
Read More
Next
Brent Spiner will return for 'Independence Day 2'
Brent Spiner will return for 'Independence Day 2'
Article
//
April 10, 2015
Read More
Next
Vivica A. Fox to reprise her role in 'Independence Day 2'
Vivica A. Fox to reprise her role in 'Independence Day 2'
Article
//
March 24, 2015
Read More
Next
Close
Share options
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Mail
Email
iphone
Send Text Message
© Copyright
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://ew.com
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.