'Toy Story 4' bests the 'Incredibles 2' ticket pre-sale record
Toy Story 4
bests the
Incredibles 2
ticket pre-sale record
Read More
Next
'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' wins Best Animated Film at the Oscars
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
wins Best Animated Film at the Oscars
Read More
Next
Edna from 'Incredibles 2' has some thoughts on Golden Globes fashion
Edna from
Incredibles 2
has some thoughts on Golden Globes fashion
Read More
Next
'Incredibles 2' deleted scene: A familiar, freaked-out face returns
Incredibles 2
deleted scene: A familiar, freaked-out face returns
Read More
Next
Disneyland unveils new land Pixar Pier and the superpowered Incredicoaster
Disneyland unveils new land Pixar Pier and the superpowered Incredicoaster
Read More
Next
'Incredibles 2': Brad Bird on that 'Jonny Quest' Easter egg
Incredibles 2
: Brad Bird on that
Jonny Quest
Easter egg
Read More
Next
Could there be an 'Incredibles 3'? Director Brad Bird weighs in
Could there be an
Incredibles 3
? Director Brad Bird weighs in
Read More
Next
'Incredibles 2': Everything to know about scene-stealing baby Jack-Jack
Incredibles 2
: Everything to know about scene-stealing baby Jack-Jack
Read More
Next
'Incredibles 2' stars Holly Hunter, Sophia Bush on film’s prescient timing
Incredibles 2
stars Holly Hunter, Sophia Bush on the film’s prescient timing
Read More
Next
Samuel L. Jackson on what Marvel can learn from 'The Incredibles'
Samuel L. Jackson on what Marvel can learn from
The
Incredibles
Read More
Next
'Incredibles 2' ka-pows box office presales record
Incredibles 2
ka-pows box office presales record
Read More
Next
'Incredibles 2' 'fires on all cylinders': Here's what critics are saying
Incredibles 2
'fires on all cylinders': Here's what else critics are saying
Read More
Next
Incredibles 2
is a superheroic delight, and the weirdest Pixar movie ever: EW review
Previous
Incredibles 2
on track to be biggest animated movie of all time
Incredibles 2
: Watch the Underminer get undermined by the superhero family
Mr. Incredible punches his way through vintage-style
Incredibles 2
video
Jack-Jack bulks up with special powers in new
Incredibles 2
trailer
Incredibles 2
: Why Brad Bird didn’t age up the Parr kids
Next
'Incredibles 2': Meet the siblings who want to legalize superheroes
Incredibles 2
: Meet the siblings who want to legalize superheroes
Movies
//
April 19, 2018
Read More
Next
See the exclusive covers for 'Incredibles 2' tie-in comics
See the exclusive covers for
Incredibles 2
tie-in comics
Books
//
April 13, 2018
Read More
Next
Watch the action-packed new trailer for 'Incredibles 2'
Watch the action-packed new trailer for
Incredibles 2
Movies
//
April 13, 2018
Read More
Next
First look: Pixar's short film 'Bao' is your 'Incredibles 2' appetizer
First look: Pixar's short film
Bao
is your
Incredibles 2
appetizer
Movies
//
March 30, 2018
Read More
Next
Dark Horse announces ‘Incredibles 2’ tie-in comics
Dark Horse announces
Incredibles 2
tie-in comics
Books
//
March 19, 2018
Read More
Next
'Incredibles 2' debuts new footage during the Olympics
Incredibles 2
debuts new footage during the Olympics
Movies
//
February 14, 2018
Read More
Next
'Incredibles 2' composer teases incredible film score
Incredibles 2
composer teases incredible film score
Movies
//
February 13, 2018
Read More
Next
'Incredibles 2' poster brings Edna Mode to New York Fashion Week
Incredibles 2
poster brings Edna Mode to New York Fashion Week
Movies
//
February 10, 2018
Read More
Next
‘Incredibles 2’ debuts new cast and characters
Incredibles 2
debuts new cast and characters
Movies
//
January 22, 2018
Read More
Next
'Incredibles 2' first look: Holly Hunter’s Elastigirl takes the lead
Incredibles 2
first look: Holly Hunter’s Elastigirl takes the lead
Movies
//
December 08, 2017
Read More
Next
'Incredibles 2' is the most-viewed animated movie trailer ever
Incredibles 2
is the most-viewed animated movie trailer ever
Movies
//
November 21, 2017
Read More
Next
'The Incredibles 2' teaser trailer debuts first footage of Pixar sequel
The Incredibles 2
teaser trailer debuts first footage of Pixar sequel
Movies
//
November 18, 2017
Read More
Next
'The Incredibles 2' footage stuns (and burns and shocks) at D23
The Incredibles 2
footage stuns (and burns and shocks) at D23
Movies
//
July 15, 2017
Read More
Next
Kendall Jenner, Heidi Klum pay tribute to 'The Incredibles' fashion icon Edna Mode
Kendall Jenner, Heidi Klum pay tribute to
The Incredibles
fashion icon Edna Mode
Movies
//
July 14, 2017
Read More
Next
'The Incredibles 2' will pick up immediately after the first film
The Incredibles 2
will pick up immediately after the first film
Movies
//
July 14, 2017
Read More
Next
'Incredibles 2': Samuel L. Jackson is back to work in new image
Incredibles 2: Samuel L. Jackson returns to work for Frozone role in Pixar sequel
Article
//
December 16, 2016
Read More
Next
'Toy Story 4' delayed by Pixar, 'Incredibles 2' takes its date
Toy Story 4
delayed by Pixar,
Incredibles 2
takes its date
Movies
//
October 26, 2016
Read More
Next
Director Brad Bird gives update on 'The Incredibles 2'
Incredibles 2: Director Brad Bird gives update on Pixar sequel
Article
//
August 30, 2016
Read More
Next
Brad Bird has an update on how 'The Incredibles 2' is shaping up
Incredibles 2: Brad Bird gives update on Pixar sequel
Article
//
September 14, 2015
Read More
Next
