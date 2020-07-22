In the Valley of Elah

Most Recent

In the Valley of Elah

In the Valley of Elah

Read More
Tommy Lee Jones: Oscar talk

Tommy Lee Jones: Oscar talk

The actor speaks with Dave Karger about his acclaimed work in ''No Country for Old Men'' and ''In the Valley of Elah''
Read More
Roger Deakins on his big 2007

Roger Deakins on his big 2007

The acclaimed cinematographer of three of the year's most highly praised films chats with EW.com
Read More
The year war movies flopped

The year war movies flopped

Why audiences didn't flock to see ''Rendition,'' ''Lions for Lambs,'' and ''In the Valley of Elah''
Read More
Hollywood conjures the Middle East

Hollywood conjures the Middle East

Location scouts get creative in ''The Kingdom,'' ''Redacted,'' and ''Rendition''
Read More
In the Valley of Elah

In the Valley of Elah

Read More

More In the Valley of Elah

In the Valley of Elah

In the Valley of Elah

Read More
In the Valley of Elah

In the Valley of Elah

Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com