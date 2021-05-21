In the Heights (2021 film)

In the Heights to light up Washington Heights at Tribeca Film Festival world premiere
Lin-Manuel Miranda's musical movie 'In the Heights' finally gets a world premiere release date for the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival.
Lin-Manuel Miranda explains why Donald Trump reference was removed from In the Heights song
Miranda also opened up about his hesitancy to delay the release of the musical amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lights (back) up on Washington Heights: Watch the new trailers for Lin-Manuel Miranda's 'In the Heights' movie
Lights (back) up on Washington Heights: Watch the new trailers for Lin-Manuel Miranda's In the Heights movie
Jon M. Chu directs the musical adaptation, which hits theaters June 18.
In the Heights director Jon M. Chu explains why the musical had to remain a big-screen release
Adaptation of stage musical stars Anthony Ramos, Corey Hawkins, Leslie Grace, Melissa Barrera, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Jimmy Smits, among others.
In the Heights sets new summer 2021 release date
The adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda's first musical was delayed due to the coronavirus crisis.
Lights up on Washington Heights: Lin-Manuel Miranda's In the Heights movie reveals first trailer
Jon M. Chu directs the vibrant movie-musical, which hits theaters June 26.