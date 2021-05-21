In the Heights (2021 film)

'In the Heights' to light up Washington Heights at Tribeca Film Festival premiere

Lin-Manuel Miranda's musical movie 'In the Heights' finally gets a world premiere release date for the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival.
Lin-Manuel Miranda explains why Donald Trump reference was removed from 'In the Heights' song

Miranda also opened up about his hesitancy to delay the release of the musical amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lights (back) up on Washington Heights: Watch the new trailers for Lin-Manuel Miranda's 'In the Heights' movie

Jon M. Chu directs the musical adaptation, which hits theaters June 18.
'In the Heights' director Jon M. Chu explains why musical had to remain a big-screen release

Adaptation of stage musical stars Anthony Ramos, Corey Hawkins, Leslie Grace, Melissa Barrera, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Jimmy Smits, among others.
'In the Heights' sets new summer 2021 release date

The adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda's first musical was delayed due to the coronavirus crisis.
Lin-Manuel Miranda's 'In the Heights' movie reveals first trailer

Jon M. Chu directs the vibrant movie-musical, which hits theaters June 26.
First 'In the Heights' footage reveals full trailer coming Thursday

Lin-Manuel Miranda joins the cast of his 'In The Heights' movie adaptation

Marc Anthony joins cast of 'In the Heights' movie adaptation

Stephanie Beatriz, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Dascha Polanco join 'In The Heights'

Jimmy Smits cast in film adaptation of 'In the Heights'

Melissa Barerra and Leslie Grace join Lin-Manuel Miranda's 'In The Heights'

Anthony Ramos in talks to lead Lin-Manuel Miranda's In the Heights movie

The 'A Star Is Born' actor is in consideration for the role of Usnavi in the movie musical

'In the Heights' movie: Jon M. Chu in talks to direct

Lin-Manuel Miranda's 'In The Heights' movie in works at Weinstein

