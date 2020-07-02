Cast reunions at the TV Land Awards
When TV's most iconic casts reunited for the 10th annual TV Land Awards (airing Sunday, April 29, at 9 p.m.), EW was on hand to witness all of the hugs and hilarity backstage
Ali Wentworth, uncensored
The actress, 47, first made a name for herself on ''In Living Color.'' Now she's turned her WASPy childhood, years on ''Oprah,'' and marriage to George Stephanopoulos into a book, ''Ali in Wonderland''
Remote Patrol
Keeping a watch on TV
A clash at ''In Living Color''
Franklyn Ajaye attacked the show for ''glorifying the ghetto''
Fall TV's troubled shows
''Lenny,'' ''Parenthood,'' and ''Evening Shade'' are having a hard time finding an audience