Ex-Sex Pistol stars in U.K.'s ''I'm a Celebrity''
Fans of John Lydon (a.k.a. Johnny Rotten) cry sellout, but oddsmakers favor him to win the ''Survivor''-ish challenge
CBS loses bid to squelch ABC's ''I'm a Celebrity''
Judge rules that the show is not similar enough to ''Survivor'' to constitute a copyright infringement
CBS sues ABC over ''Survivor''-like celeb reality show
The makers of the Thursday night hit claim that British import ''I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!'' infringes on their copyright
CBS threatens to sue ABC over ''I'm a Celebrity''
The stranded-star reality show is too similar to ''Survivor,'' CBS says
ABC viewers will get to vote stars off the island
The network is importing the ''Survivor''-like British series ''I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!''