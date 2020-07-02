I'll Be Gone in the Dark

Most Recent

I'll Be Gone in the Dark director on exploring Michelle McNamara's hunt for the Golden State Killer
I'll Be Gone in the Dark docuseries greenlit at HBO after Golden State Killer suspect's arrest
Patton Oswalt speaks out on news of Golden State Killer suspect's arrest
Arrest made in Golden State Killer case featured in I'll Be Gone in the Dark
Michelle McNamara's I'll Be Gone in the Dark to become HBO docuseries
Michelle McNamara's posthumous I'll Be Gone in the Dark is a No. 1 best-seller
Patton Oswalt tweeted the good news, writing, 'I'm so proud of you'
Advertisement

More I'll Be Gone in the Dark

How Patton Oswalt steered his late wife's brilliant final book to completion
'I wanted to do right by her'
Michelle McNamara's posthumous I'll Be Gone in the Dark is exceptional true crime: EW review
From Patton Oswalt's late wife, the decade-in-the-making true crime book is a near-masterwork
© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com