Home
If Beale Street Could Talk
If Beale Street Could Talk
Bow Down: Regina King on winning an Oscar and fronting 'Watchmen' in 2019
Bow Down: Regina King on winning an Oscar and fronting
Watchmen
in 2019
The Hollywood powerhouse is one of EW's 2019 Entertainers of the Year.
Regina King on following in Hattie McDaniel's footsteps: 'I'm blessed'
Regina King on following in Hattie McDaniel's footsteps: 'I'm blessed'
Regina King tearfully accepts Best Supporting Actress Oscar for 'Beale Street'
Regina King tearfully accepts Best Supporting Actress Oscar for
Beale Street
'The Awardist' podcast talks Oscar nominations, from 'Black Panther' to Barry Jenkins
The Awardist
podcast talks Oscar nominations, from
Black Panther
to Barry Jenkins
Barry Jenkins on keeping James Baldwin’s voice in Oscar-nominated ‘If Beale Street Could Talk’
Barry Jenkins on keeping James Baldwin’s voice in Oscar-nominated
If Beale Street Could Talk
Regina King on the heart behind her Oscar-nominated role
Regina King on the heart behind her Oscar-nominated role
Regina King vows to produce only gender-equal projects in Golden Globes speech
Regina King vows to produce only gender-equal projects in Golden Globes speech
Barry Jenkins on 'If Beale Street Could Talk': 'Ultimately the film is hopeful'
Barry Jenkins on
If Beale Street Could Talk
: 'Ultimately the film is hopeful'
Golden Globes: Barry Jenkins on the power of 'If Beale Street Could Talk'
Barry Jenkins on the power of
If Beale Street Could Talk
and its Golden Globe nominations
See Regina King's award-winning 'Beale Street' performance in emotional clip
See Regina King's award-winning
If Beale Street Could Talk
performance in emotional clip
Stunning 'If Beale Street Could Talk' trailer teases Barry Jenkins' Oscar-ready 'Moonlight' follow-up
Stunning
If Beale Street Could Talk
trailer teases Barry Jenkins' Oscar-ready
Moonlight
follow-up
'If Beale Street Could Talk' review: Barry Jenkins delivers tragic '70s love story
Barry Jenkins delivers a tragic '70s love story in
If Beale Street Could Talk
: EW review
Barry Jenkins on how 'If Beale Street Could Talk' resonates today
Barry Jenkins on how
If Beale Street Could Talk
resonates today
Movies
September 09, 2018
'If Beale Street Could Talk,' 'Buster Scruggs,' more join NYFF lineup
If Beale Street Could Talk
,
Ballad of Buster Scruggs
join 2018 New York Film Festival lineup
Movies
August 07, 2018
'If Beale Street Could Talk' trailer unveils 'Moonlight' director's James Baldwin film
If Beale Street Could Talk
trailer unveils
Moonlight
director's James Baldwin film
Movies
August 02, 2018
