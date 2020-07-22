Top Navigation
Explore
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
TV
Movies
Music
Books
Theater
Podcasts
Gaming
Events
Celebrity
Awards
Streaming
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Profile
Down Triangle
Previous
Your Profile
Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Order Past Issues
this link opens in a new tab
Logout
Login
Subscribe
Close
Explore EW.com
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
Search
Explore
Previous
Explore
What to Watch: Here are the TV shows your favorite celebrities are binge-watching
See what Sterling K. Brown, Olivia Munn, George R.R. Martin, and more couldn't stop watching
Read More
Next
32 of the most shocking performances ever
Long before Madonna kissed Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera, Jim Morrison was accused of exposing himself onstage — something Lenny Kravitz accidentally did decades later
Read More
Next
Stars who almost played iconic movie roles
Read More
Next
TV
Previous
TV
See all TV
TV Reviews
TV Reunions
TV Recaps
Movies
Previous
Movies
See all Movies
Movie Reviews
Trailers
Film Festivals
Movie Reunions
Music
Previous
Music
See all Music
Music Reviews
Concerts
Music Festivals
Books
Previous
Books
See all Books
Book Reviews
Author Interviews
Theater
Previous
Theater
See all Theater
Theater Reviews
Podcasts
Gaming
Events
Previous
Events
See all Events
Comic-Con
Celebrity
Awards
Previous
Awards
See all Awards
Oscars
Emmys
Golden Globes
SAG Awards
Grammys
Tony Awards
Streaming
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Profile
Down Triangle
Previous
Your Profile
Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Order Past Issues
this link opens in a new tab
Logout
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow us
Home
Chevron Right
Ice Age
Chevron Right
Ice Age
Share
Ice Age
Most Recent
John Cena gets bullish in animated 'Ferdinand' trailer
Ferdinand
: John Cena gets bullish in new animated trailer
Read More
Next
'Ice Age' franchise is going to the ice with new live show
Ice Age franchise is going to the ice with new live show
Read More
Next
Fox to air Easter-themed 'Ice Age' special starring Taraji P. Henson
Ice Age Easter special to air on Fox starring Taraji P. Henson
'Ice Age: The Great Egg-Scapade' will act as the lead-in for live musical event 'The Passion'
Read More
Next
Scrat goes to space in 'Ice Age: Collision Course' trailer
Ice Age: Collision Course trailer: Scrat goes to space
Read More
Next
Scrat goes to space in new 'Ice Age' short
Scrat goes to space in new Ice Age short
Read More
Next
Ice Age
Ice Age
Read More
Next
More Ice Age
Ice Age
Ice Age
Read More
Next
How does a kid flick about death earn $90 million?
How does a kid flick about death earn $90 million?
Ty Burr explains the dark story below the sunny surface of ''Ice Age''
Read More
Next
''Ice Age'' should freeze out ''Showtime''
''Ice Age'' should freeze out ''Showtime''
Read More
Next
The Uncommon Cold
The Uncommon Cold
Read More
Next
A sneak peek at Fox's ''Ice Age''
A sneak peek at Fox's ''Ice Age''
Read More
Next
Ice Age
Ice Age
Read More
Next
Close
Share options
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Mail
Email
iphone
Send Text Message
© Copyright
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://ew.com
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.