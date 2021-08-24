iCarly (TV Series Revival)

'iCarly' revival showrunner teases 'cliffhanger' finale and ideas for season 2

iCarly revival showrunner teases 'cliffhanger' finale and ideas for season 2
Plus: Check out a clip from the season 1 finale.
Every original 'iCarly' character who's popped up in the revival and what they're up to now

Every original iCarly character who's popped up in the revival, and what they're up to now
Nevel Papperman, Nora Dershlit, Principal Franklin, and more.
Kinks, furries, and sex workers: 5 grown-up moments from 'iCarly' revival

Kinks, furries, and sex workers: 5 moments from the iCarly revival that show Carly is all grown up
'iCarly' revival renewed for season 2

iCarly revival renewed for season 2 on Paramount+
The new 'iCarly' reboot perfectly explains Sam's absence

The new iCarly reboot perfectly explains Sam's absence
Fans will totally appreciate how the Paramount+ revival tackles Jennette McCurdy's departure.
'iCarly' star Laci Mosley is ready for fans to meet her 'Schitt's Creek'-esque character Harper

iCarly star Laci Mosley is ready for viewers to meet her Schitt's Creek-esque character Harper
The actress and comedian opens up about being welcomed on the Paramount+ revival.
Miranda Cosgrove recreates her iconic meme in new 'iCarly' opening sequence

Miranda Cosgrove recreates her iconic meme in new iCarly opening sequence
As Carly, the actress pays homage to her now-famous meme that originated from her stint on Drake & Josh, another Nickelodeon series.
Watch Carly restart her web show in trailer for 'iCarly' revival

Watch Carly restart her web show in trailer for iCarly revival
The preview, debuted exclusively by EW, introduces Freddie's stepdaughter Millicent and Carly's roommate Harper. Plus, we see the return of eccentric guest stars Nevel Papperman and Nora Dershlit.
Miranda Cosgrove and 'iCarly' costars condemn racism after Laci Mosley receives hateful messages

Miranda Cosgrove and iCarly costars condemn racism after Laci Mosley receives hateful messages
'iCarly' revival reveals premiere date and set photos

Miranda Cosgrove reveals iCarly premiere date, talks set photos and characters 10 years later
Everything we know about the 'iCarly' revival series

Everything we know about the iCarly revival series: Cast, premiere date, plot, and more
