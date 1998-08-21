I Still Know What You Did Last Summer

Most Recent

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer

Read More
I Still Know What You Did Last Summer

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer

Read More
I Still Know What You Did Last Summer

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer

Read More
I Still Know What You Did Last Summer

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer

Read More
Brandy and Jennifer Love Hewitt have high aspirations

Brandy and Jennifer Love Hewitt have high aspirations

Their new horror flick is only the latest in the two divergent careers of two very different leading ladies
Read More
Love Song

Love Song

Jennifer Love Hewitt lays down a new single
Read More

All I Still Know What You Did Last Summer

'I Still Know What You Did Last Summer'

'I Still Know What You Did Last Summer'

Article // August 21, 1998
Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com