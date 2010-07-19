I Am Number Four

Most Recent

See the electrifying trailer for 'The Fate of Ten,' the penultimate 'I Am Number Four' book

See the electrifying trailer for 'The Fate of Ten,' the penultimate 'I Am Number Four' book

Read More
Get a first glimpse at Pittacus Lore's newest I Am Number Four novel

Get a first glimpse at Pittacus Lore's newest I Am Number Four novel

Read More
Sneak peek at the next 'I Am Number Four' novel 'The Fall of Five' -- EXCLUSIVE

Sneak peek at the next 'I Am Number Four' novel 'The Fall of Five' -- EXCLUSIVE

Read More
'Rise of Nine' book trailer

'Rise of Nine' book trailer

Read More
'Rise of Nine' by Pittacus Lore: Read 5 chapters

'Rise of Nine' by Pittacus Lore: Read 5 chapters

Read More
'The Power of Six' trailer

'The Power of Six' trailer

Read More

More I Am Number Four

I Am Number Four

I Am Number Four

Read More
I Am Number Four

I Am Number Four

Alex Pettyfer is a superpowered teenage alien
Read More

All I Am Number Four

EW Exclusive: Read the first nine pages of 'I Am Number Four'

EW Exclusive: Read the first nine pages of 'I Am Number Four'

Article // July 19, 2010
Read More
An out-there interview with Pittacus Lore, the alien author of 'I Am Number Four'

An out-there interview with Pittacus Lore, the alien author of 'I Am Number Four'

Article // July 16, 2010
Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com