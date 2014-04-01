How I Met Your Mother

Ted, Robin, Barney, Marshall, and Lilly remind us all of the joy of slap bets

The story behind How I Met Your Mother's most — wait for it! — legendary line
Creators Carter Bays and Craig Thomas reveal how award-winning filmmakers Phil Lord and Chris Miller are actually the ones behind Barney's (Neil Patrick Harris) iconic quote.
Watch Cobie Smulders perform a quarantine version of 'Let's Go to the Mall'
Is Josh Radnor playing Ted Mosby from How I Met Your Mother on Hunters?
How I Met Your Mother's Slapsgiving: An oral history
You just got slapped
This unlikely How I Met Your Mother fan theory changes the entire show
It's legen-wait for it-dary!
You're the Worst writer tapped for How I Met Your Mother spin-off
Alison Bennett will tackle the project in its third incarnation
How I Met Your Mother: Josh Radnor on finale backlash
Only 60% of viewers were disappointed, he says
How I Met Your Mother parody starring kids
How I Met Your Mother: How the first and last episodes together make the perfect rom-com
Take note, Hollywood: 5 great portrayals of ethical female journalists
Adding bangs to women's hairstyles in time jumps: What's the point?
Neil Patrick Harris liked the ending of 'How I Met Your Mother'
'How I Met Your Mother' finale cut a Robin Sparkles performance

'How I Met Your Mother': Why the finale worked
Article // April 01, 2014
'How I Met Your Mother' series finale recap: Finding things
Article // April 01, 2014
'How I Met Your Mother' series finale: Talk about it!
Article // March 31, 2014
'How I Met Your Mother': What's the Mother's name? -- POLL
Article // March 31, 2014
Neil Patrick Harris will raise a glass for the 'HIMYM' finale
Article // March 31, 2014
'How I Met Your Mother': Josh Radnor teases 'far-reaching' finale
Article // March 31, 2014
Is 'How I Met Your Mother' REALLY over?
Article // March 31, 2014
'HIMYM' cast answers the 'Inside the Actors Studio' questionnaire
Article // March 29, 2014
'How I Met Your Mother': How we picked our top 50. Plus: What are your picks?
Article // March 28, 2014
'How I Met Your Mother': Slap Bets, the Lemon Law, and more
Article // March 28, 2014
'How I Met Your Mother' on 'Actors Studio': 'Ted' talks friendships
Article // March 26, 2014
'How I Met Your Mother' recap: '...and it was legendary'
Article // March 24, 2014
CBS announces finale dates for 'Survivor,' 'Big Bang Theory,' more
Article // March 20, 2014
PaleyFest: Watch 'How I Met Your Mother' star Josh Radnor talk Ted
Article // March 19, 2014
PaleyFest: 'How I Met Your Mother' cast plays Bang, Marry, Intervention
Article // March 19, 2014
'How I Met Your Mother' recap: Remember this...
Article // March 17, 2014
'How I Met Your Mother' at PaleyFest: What we learned
Article // March 16, 2014
'How I Met Your Mother' releases photos from new episodes -- PHOTOS
Article // March 13, 2014
'How I Met Your Mother' cast headed to 'Inside the Actors Studio'
Article // March 12, 2014
'How I Met Your Mother' farewell site: Say goodbye in legendary style
Article // March 11, 2014
'How I Met Your Mother': The Mother says she's not going to die
Article // March 10, 2014
'How I Met Your Mother' recap: Lily's got a secret
Article // March 10, 2014
'How I Met Your Mother': Let's talk about that Mother twist
Article // March 04, 2014
TV Recaps: 'The Following,' 'How I Met Your Mother,' 'The Bachelor'
Article // March 04, 2014
'How I Met Your Mother' recap: Mom's the word
Article // March 03, 2014
