Hell-raisers: The Boys season 3 shakes up prestige TV with superhero debauchery
Hell-raisers:
The Boys
season 3 shakes up prestige TV with superhero debauchery
Just because they're Emmy nominated doesn't mean The Boys are pulling their punches. Here, the team dives into what might be "the most insane season of TV ever filmed."
Read More
Your guide to 2022's biggest tours
Your guide to 2022's biggest tours
From Billie Eilish and Bad Bunny to the Red Hot Chili Peppers and the Weeknd, here are all the artists who can't wait to get on the road again.
Read More
Ready for takeoff! We drank 3 rounds with the hotshot cast of Top Gun: Maverick
Ready for takeoff! We drank 3 rounds with the hotshot cast of
Top Gun: Maverick
The actors playing the next generation of pilots in the action sequel felt the need for lots of cocktails.
Read More
Home
House
House
House
Hugh Laurie and Lisa Edelstein star in the hit medical mystery series
Most Recent
HOUSE, Omar Epps, Jennifer Morrison, Hugh Laurie, Robert Sean Leonard, Jesse Spencer, Lisa Edelstein
Exclusive: More than 300 items from Fox's
House
are going up for auction
Read More
NUP_103948_0110
I'm Still Not Over... the heartbreaking
House
season 4 finale
Read More
Image
I'm Still Not Over... House and Cuddy's terrible relationship
Read More
Beni
Listen to Beni's housey new track 'Protect'
Read More
House
'House' helps doctor solve medical mystery
Read More
TV's Pilot Season Goes (Very) High-Concept
Be prepared for some detailed, bizarre, and period TV pilots this fall
Read More
More House
'House': Inside the series finale
House Hugh Laurie
'House' finale: Boss David Shore on the show's ending
'House': EW's Morning Bite
'House' finale: Should House die?
Image
'House' finale: Hugh Laurie, David Shore talk about end of series
Image
'House' finale review: All's well that ends musically
House
'House' finale recap: 'Everybody Dies'...did House?
Image
'House' recap: 'Holding On': Is House going back to jail?
House Jesse Spencer
'House' scoop: Jesse Spencer 'can't wait' for fans to see how it ends for Chase
Hugh Laurie: Saying goodbye to 'House'
'House' recap: 'Post-Mortem': Did Chase's surprise move shock you?
Image
'House' series finale: Cast shares what they'll miss -- EXCLUSIVE VIDEO
All House
House
'House' react: The C Word: 'I promise.'
Article
//
May 01, 2012
'House' scoop: Jennifer Morrison returning for series finale
Article
//
April 26, 2012
HOUSE LEONARD
'House' - 'Body & Soul': Wilson drops a bombshell. Did you see it coming?
Article
//
April 23, 2012
Ryan Seacrest will host 'Fox's 25th Anniversary Special' on April 22
Article
//
April 13, 2012
House Wilde
Olivia Wilde returning to 'House'
Article
//
March 20, 2012
Michael B Jordan
'House': Michael B. Jordan guest-stars
Article
//
March 19, 2012
'House': Jennifer Morrison won't return for series finale
Article
//
March 05, 2012
A farewell to ''House''
Article
//
February 17, 2012
'House' star disputes claim he was tired of working
Article
//
February 15, 2012
Watching 'House' season 8: a review
Article
//
February 13, 2012
House
Fox's 'House' will end this season
Article
//
February 08, 2012
Jesse Spencer, House
'House': EP on Chase's future
Article
//
February 06, 2012
Image
'House': Jeffrey Wright talks turning the tables on the unorthodox doc
Article
//
February 03, 2012
Image
'House': Jesse Spencer on Chase's 'best season' yet
Article
//
November 07, 2011
Olivia Wilde House
'House': Olivia Wilde says will likely never return
Article
//
October 21, 2011
House season 8, episode 2 recap: What did you think?
Article
//
October 11, 2011
House Yi
Charlyne Yi's soul-seeking plans
Article
//
October 07, 2011
Hugh Laurie
'House' season premiere recap
Article
//
October 04, 2011
Hugh Laurie: On my iPod
Article
//
September 16, 2011
'House': Watch season 8 sneak peek here!
Article
//
September 01, 2011
Image
'House': New season 8 promo!
Article
//
August 25, 2011
Image
TV Academy auction: How much would you bid on Matt Bomer's hopefully sweaty chapeau?
Article
//
August 24, 2011
'House' producers taking on 'Frankenstein' for NBC
Article
//
August 09, 2011
House season 8: Details on the new doc
Article
//
August 04, 2011
Hugh Laurie, Lisa Edelstein, ...
House Lisa Edelstein
Article
//
June 03, 2011
Load More
House
