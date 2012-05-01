House

Hugh Laurie and Lisa Edelstein star in the hit medical mystery series

Exclusive: More than 300 items from Fox's House are going up for auction
I'm Still Not Over... the heartbreaking House season 4 finale
I'm Still Not Over... House and Cuddy's terrible relationship
Listen to Beni's housey new track 'Protect'
'House' helps doctor solve medical mystery
TV's Pilot Season Goes (Very) High-Concept
Be prepared for some detailed, bizarre, and period TV pilots this fall
'House': Inside the series finale
'House' finale: Boss David Shore on the show's ending
'House': EW's Morning Bite
'House' finale: Should House die?
'House' finale: Hugh Laurie, David Shore talk about end of series
'House' finale review: All's well that ends musically
'House' finale recap: 'Everybody Dies'...did House?

'House' react: The C Word: 'I promise.'
Article // May 01, 2012
'House' scoop: Jennifer Morrison returning for series finale
Article // April 26, 2012
'House' - 'Body & Soul': Wilson drops a bombshell. Did you see it coming?
Article // April 23, 2012
Ryan Seacrest will host 'Fox's 25th Anniversary Special' on April 22
Article // April 13, 2012
Olivia Wilde returning to 'House'
Article // March 20, 2012
'House': Michael B. Jordan guest-stars
Article // March 19, 2012
'House': Jennifer Morrison won't return for series finale
Article // March 05, 2012
A farewell to ''House''
Article // February 17, 2012
'House' star disputes claim he was tired of working
Article // February 15, 2012
Watching 'House' season 8: a review
Article // February 13, 2012
Fox's 'House' will end this season
Article // February 08, 2012
'House': EP on Chase's future
Article // February 06, 2012
'House': Jeffrey Wright talks turning the tables on the unorthodox doc
Article // February 03, 2012
'House': Jesse Spencer on Chase's 'best season' yet
Article // November 07, 2011
'House': Olivia Wilde says will likely never return
Article // October 21, 2011
House season 8, episode 2 recap: What did you think?
Article // October 11, 2011
Charlyne Yi's soul-seeking plans
Article // October 07, 2011
'House' season premiere recap
Article // October 04, 2011
Hugh Laurie: On my iPod
Article // September 16, 2011
'House': Watch season 8 sneak peek here!
Article // September 01, 2011
'House': New season 8 promo!
Article // August 25, 2011
TV Academy auction: How much would you bid on Matt Bomer's hopefully sweaty chapeau?
Article // August 24, 2011
'House' producers taking on 'Frankenstein' for NBC
Article // August 09, 2011
House season 8: Details on the new doc
Article // August 04, 2011
House Lisa Edelstein
Article // June 03, 2011
