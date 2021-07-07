House of the Dragon (TV series)

House of the Dragon unleashes first look at cast for Game of Thrones prequel
See photos of the cast in character for the Targaryen-focused series.
'House of the Dragon' cast assemble as production on the 'Game of Thrones' prequel officially begins
Fire cannot kill these dragons.
Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon casts first lead role
British actor Paddy Considine to play King Viserys Targaryen in the HBO series.