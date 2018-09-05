Top Navigation
Explore
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
TV
Movies
Music
Books
Theater
Podcasts
Gaming
Events
Celebrity
Awards
Streaming
Search
Close
Profile Menu
Your Profile
Down Triangle
Previous
Your Profile
Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Order Past Issues
this link opens in a new tab
Logout
Login
Subscribe
Close
Explore EW.com
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
EW.com
Entertainment Weekly
Search
Explore
Previous
Explore
What to Watch: Here are the TV shows your favorite celebrities are binge-watching
See what Sterling K. Brown, Olivia Munn, George R.R. Martin, and more couldn't stop watching
Read More
Next
32 of the most shocking performances ever
Long before Madonna kissed Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera, Jim Morrison was accused of exposing himself onstage — something Lenny Kravitz accidentally did decades later
Read More
Next
Stars who almost played iconic movie roles
Read More
Next
TV
Previous
TV
See all TV
TV Reviews
TV Reunions
TV Recaps
Movies
Previous
Movies
See all Movies
Movie Reviews
Trailers
Film Festivals
Movie Reunions
Music
Previous
Music
See all Music
Music Reviews
Concerts
Music Festivals
Books
Previous
Books
See all Books
Book Reviews
Author Interviews
Theater
Previous
Theater
See all Theater
Theater Reviews
Podcasts
Gaming
Events
Previous
Events
See all Events
Comic-Con
Celebrity
Awards
Previous
Awards
See all Awards
Oscars
Emmys
Golden Globes
SAG Awards
Grammys
Tony Awards
Streaming
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
Your Profile
Down Triangle
Previous
Your Profile
Account
Join Now
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Give a Gift Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Order Past Issues
this link opens in a new tab
Logout
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow us
Home
Chevron Right
House of Cards
Chevron Right
House of Cards
Share
House of Cards
Ballots, betrayal, and barbecue combine in Netflix’s original drama, which stars Kevin Spacey as cunning congressman Frank Underwood and Robin Wright as his equally ruthless Lady Macbeth. Based on a 1990 BBC serial of the same name.
Most Recent
Kevin Spacey shares bizarre Christmas video as 'House of Cards' character
Kevin Spacey shares another bizarre Christmas video as
House of Cards
character
Read More
Next
'House of Cards' series finale recap: The brutal legacy of Claire Hale
House of Cards
series finale recap: The brutal legacy of Claire Hale
Read More
Next
'House of Cards' recap: Setting the stage for Doug vs. Claire
House of Cards
recap: Setting the stage for Doug vs. Claire
Read More
Next
'House of Cards' recap: Three deaths and a baby
House of Cards
recap: Three deaths and a baby
Read More
Next
'House of Cards' EPs break down that shocking final scene
House of Cards
EPs break down that shocking final scene
Read More
Next
'House of Cards': Michael Kelly talks Stamper's series finale shocker — and what made him 'want to throw up'
House of Cards
: Michael Kelly talks Stamper's series finale shocker — and what made him 'want to throw up'
Read More
Next
More House of Cards
'House of Cards' recap: Claire finally makes her move
House of Cards
recap: Claire finally makes her move
Read More
Next
'House of Cards' recap: 'Chapter 69
House of Cards
recap: 'Chapter 69'
Read More
Next
'House of Cards' recap: 'Chapter 68'
House of Cards
recap: 'Chapter 68'
Read More
Next
'House of Cards' recap: The Shepherds put the pressure on Claire
House of Cards
recap: The Shepherds put the pressure on Claire
Read More
Next
'House of Cards' final season premiere recap: One nation under Claire Underwood
House of Cards
final season premiere recap: One nation under Claire Underwood
Read More
Next
The 'House of Cards' series recap: Everything you need to know before the final season premieres
The
House of Cards
series recap: Everything you need to know before the final season premieres
Read More
Next
Corey Stoll reflects on the beginning of
House of Cards
— and Peter Russo's 'beautiful' ending
Close
Close
Previous
House of Cards
puts the patriarchy on notice in final season: EW review
Robin Wright wanted Stephen Colbert for
House of Cards
Robin Wright is a president to fear in the
House of Cards
final season trailer
House of Cards
final season trailer obliterates 'the reign of the middle-aged white man'
House of Cards
showrunners on final season without Kevin Spacey: 'It was a significant pivot'
Next
All House of Cards
'House of Cards' teaser implies Frank Underwood is dead
House of Cards
teaser implies Frank Underwood is dead
TV
//
September 05, 2018
Read More
Next
'House of Cards' final season: See first look at Diane Lane and Greg Kinnear
House of Cards
final season: See the first look at Diane Lane and Greg Kinnear
TV
//
August 27, 2018
Read More
Next
Netflix announces premiere date for 'House of Cards' final season
Netflix announces premiere date for
House of Cards
final season
TV
//
August 07, 2018
Read More
Next
Robin Wright breaks silence on Kevin Spacey allegations: 'I didn't know the man'
Robin Wright breaks silence on Kevin Spacey allegations: 'I didn't know the man'
TV
//
July 09, 2018
Read More
Next
Robin Wright led the charge to save 'House of Cards,' Patricia Clarkson says
Robin Wright 'led all of this charge' to save
House of Cards
, Patricia Clarkson says
TV
//
July 07, 2018
Read More
Next
'House of Cards' has a July 4th message from the new president
House of Cards
has a July 4th message from the new president
TV
//
July 04, 2018
Read More
Next
'House of Cards': Robin Wright assumes the presidency in first look at final season
Robin Wright assumes the presidency in first look at
House of Cards
final season
TV
//
June 10, 2018
Read More
Next
'House of Cards' star on Kevin Spacey exit: 'It was heartbreaking in so many ways'
House of Cards
star on Kevin Spacey exit: 'It was heartbreaking in so many ways'
TV
//
April 18, 2018
Read More
Next
'House of Cards' final season teaser: Robin Wright assumes the throne
House of Cards
final season teaser: Robin Wright assumes the throne
TV
//
March 05, 2018
Read More
Next
Constance Zimmer on her 'House of Cards' role: 'God bless David Fincher'
Constance Zimmer on her
House of Cards
role: 'God bless David Fincher'
TV
//
February 23, 2018
Read More
Next
'House of Cards' and 'The Wire' actor Reg E. Cathey dies at 59
House of Cards
and
The Wire
actor Reg E. Cathey dies at 59
TV
//
February 09, 2018
Read More
Next
'House of Cards' final season taps 'American Crime Story' star
House of Cards
final season taps
American Crime Story
star
TV
//
February 08, 2018
Read More
Next
'House of Cards' adds Diane Lane and Greg Kinnear, resumes production
Diane Lane and Greg Kinnear join
House of Cards
as production resumes
TV
//
January 31, 2018
Read More
Next
'House of Cards' final season to begin production in early 2018
House of Cards
final season to begin production in early 2018
TV
//
December 04, 2017
Read More
Next
'House of Cards' extends hiatus, looks to resume production
House of Cards
extends hiatus, looks to resume production
TV
//
November 26, 2017
Read More
Next
Netflix dumps Kevin Spacey from 'House of Cards'
Netflix dumps Kevin Spacey from
House of Cards
TV
//
November 04, 2017
Read More
Next
Netflix's 'House of Cards' crisis has 3 lousy solutions (and 1 good one)
Netflix's
House of Cards
crisis has 3 lousy solutions (and 1 good one)
TV
//
November 03, 2017
Read More
Next
Netflix addresses new Kevin Spacey sexual misconduct allegations
Netflix addresses new Kevin Spacey sexual misconduct allegations on
House of Cards
set
TV
//
November 02, 2017
Read More
Next
'House of Cards' production suspended indefinitely after Kevin Spacey allegations
House of Cards
production suspended indefinitely after Kevin Spacey allegations
TV
//
October 31, 2017
Read More
Next
'House of Cards' spin-offs in early talks at Netflix
House of Cards
spin-offs in early talks at Netflix
TV
//
October 30, 2017
Read More
Next
'House of Cards' to end with sixth and final season
House of Cards
to end with sixth and final season
TV
//
October 30, 2017
Read More
Next
'House of Cards' season 6 just began shooting 2 weeks ago
House of Cards
season 6 just began shooting 2 weeks ago
TV
//
October 30, 2017
Read More
Next
Kevin Spacey sends Julia Louis-Dreyfus a message of support 'from one Pres. to another'
Kevin Spacey sends Julia Louis-Dreyfus a message of support 'from one Pres. to another'
TV
//
October 03, 2017
Read More
Next
Seinfeld visits 'House of Cards' again in new stand-up teaser
Seinfeld visits
House of Cards
again in new stand-up teaser
TV
//
September 22, 2017
Read More
Next
Seinfeld in 'House of Cards'? Watch Netflix's Emmys commercial
Seinfeld in
House of Cards
? Watch Netflix's Emmys commercial
Emmys
//
September 17, 2017
Read More
Next
Load More
Close
Share options
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Mail
Email
iphone
Send Text Message
© Copyright
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://ew.com
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.