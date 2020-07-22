Houdini

Most Recent

'Houdini' gains solid audience for the History Channel

'Houdini' gains solid audience for the History Channel

Read More
'Houdini' is pure biopic cheese... and occasionally a campy delight

'Houdini' is pure biopic cheese... and occasionally a campy delight

Read More
Adrien Brody's next trick: turning into Houdini

Adrien Brody's next trick: turning into Houdini

Read More
Now you see him: First look at Adrien Brody in History's 'Houdini'

Now you see him: First look at Adrien Brody in History's 'Houdini'

Read More
Hugh Jackman exits upcoming 'Houdini' musical

Hugh Jackman exits upcoming 'Houdini' musical

Read More
Chernin nabs feature rights to 'The Houdini Box'

Chernin nabs feature rights to 'The Houdini Box'

Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com