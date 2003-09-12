Kelly Ripa signs $40 million contract extension
The deal will keep her on ''Live'' for five more yearsRead More
Designer Women
Low ratings be damned -- all we care about are the clothes. Here's our take on fall TV's standouts.Read More
Hope & Faith
Buoyed by ebullient, over-the-top performances, there's plenty of hope for Faith.Read More
Right Field
The Sex and the City costumer tszujes the burbs on Hope & Faith.Read More
Ted McGinley Is Not A Killer
Forget what you've heard, Kelly Ripa's HOPE & FAITH costar just might be TV's greatest good-luck charmRead More