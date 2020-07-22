Homicide

Most Recent

The creator of "Oz" wants to write for "Frasier"

The creator of "Oz" wants to write for "Frasier"

But Tom Fontana tells EW Online that TV execs think he's only good for crime and punishment
Read More
TV Winners & Losers: Bum Deals

TV Winners & Losers: Bum Deals

Despite few stalwarts like ''Buffy'' and ''The X-Files,'' the 1998-99 television season was a disappointment
Read More
'Star Wars' toys will go on sale early Monday morning

'Star Wars' toys will go on sale early Monday morning

Plus, Tommy Lee leaves Motley Crue after getting back together with Pamela, and Will Smith records a new soundtrack tune the 'Men in Black' way
Read More
Lower ratings threaten the future of 'Homicide'

Lower ratings threaten the future of 'Homicide'

But Bruce Fretts explains why NBC needs the show
Read More
New faces on old shows

New faces on old shows

''Murphy Brown,'' ''Law & Order,'' and ''Chicago Hope'' are among the returning shows getting new leads
Read More
Homicide

Homicide

Read More

All Homicide

Homicide

Homicide

Article // October 25, 1991
Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com