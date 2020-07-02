Home

2015 animated movie

Most Recent

This week in Sound Bites: 'Supernatural', 'The Walking Dead', Angelina Jolie and more
'Furious 7': How big at the box office?
'Home': EW review
'Big Bang Theory' star Jim Parsons talks animated film debut, co-star Rihanna and his hometown
Listen to two new Rihanna songs from the 'Home' soundtrack
Home review - Toni Morrison
Advertisement

More Home

Home review - Dierks Bentley
Home
Home
Home
Home
© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com