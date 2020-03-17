Holes

Most Recent

Here's everything leaving Netflix in December

What's leaving Netflix in December

Say goodbye to 'Practical Magic,' 'Pirates of the Caribbean,' and 'Holes'
Read More
Best YA Novel of All Time? EW Staff Pick: 'Holes' by Louis Sachar

Best YA Novel of All Time? EW Staff Pick: 'Holes' by Louis Sachar

Read More
Ross Family Movie Challenge: 'Small Soldiers' vs. 'Holes'

Ross Family Movie Challenge: 'Small Soldiers' vs. 'Holes'

Read More
Holes

Holes

Read More
Holes

Holes

Read More
Holes

Holes

Read More

More Holes

HOLES

HOLES

Read More
Why Kids Dig 'Holes': A behind-the-scenes look at the new movie

Holes: Behind-the-scenes look

Time will tell if the best-selling kids' book will be an ace for Disney on screen
Read More

All Holes

Holes

Holes

Article // March 17, 2020
Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com