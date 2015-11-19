Top Navigation
Home
Chevron Right
Hocus Pocus
Chevron Right
Hocus Pocus
Hocus Pocus
Most Recent
Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy confirm interest in 'Hocus Pocus' sequel
Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy confirm interest in
Hocus Pocus
sequel
Trio of stars from the original sequel have all 'said yes' to starring in
Hocus Pocus 2
on Disney+, according to an Instagram comment from Parker.
'Hocus Pocus' screenwriter is 'disgusted' by pro-Trump parody poster
Hocus Pocus
screenwriter is 'disgusted' by pro-Trump parody poster
Disney+ is developing a new 'Hocus Pocus 2' movie
Disney+ is developing a new
Hocus Pocus 2
movie
Freeform announces '31 Nights of Halloween' lineup, with lots of 'Hocus Pocus'
Freeform announces 3
1 Nights of Halloween
lineup, with lots of
Hocus Pocus
Bette Midler just rewatched 'Hocus Pocus' for the first time in 20 years
Bette Midler just rewatched
Hocus Pocus
for the first time in 'at least 20 years'
Why quirky aunts are the real winners of Halloween
Why quirky aunts are the real winners of Halloween
More Hocus Pocus
Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy reflect on 'Hocus Pocus' 25 years later
Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy reflect on
Hocus Pocus
25 years later
Bette Midler joins Freeform's 'Hocus Pocus' reunion special
Bette Midler joins Freeform's
Hocus Pocus
reunion special
'Hocus Pocus' 25th anniversary special coming to Freeform this Halloween
Hocus Pocus
25th anniversary special coming to Freeform this Halloween
Bette Midler slams upcoming 'Hocus Pocus' TV remake
Bette Midler slams upcoming
Hocus Pocus
TV remake: 'It's going to be cheap!'
The 10 most overrated things about Halloween
The 10 most overrated things about Halloween
The real story of how Leonardo DiCaprio auditioned for 'Hocus Pocus'
The real story of how Leonardo DiCaprio auditioned for
Hocus Pocus
Hocus Pocus
was originally a much darker film — with a completely different name
Disney Channel working on
Hocus Pocus
remake
Hocus Pocus: Bette Midler approves of young boy's magical cover
Better Midler: Hocus Pocus Halloween costume steals the holiday
Pretty Little Liars cast reveals a familial connection to Hocus Pocus
Hocus Pocus 2: Sarah Jessica Parker weighs in on sequel possibility
All Hocus Pocus
Bette Midler gives 'unequivocal' answer about 'Hocus Pocus' sequel
Bette Midler: Hocus Pocus sequel won't happen
Article
//
November 19, 2015
Sarah Jessica Parker says she knows nothing about a 'Hocus Pocus' sequel
Sarah Jessica Parker: Hocus Pocus sequel unlikely
Article
//
October 28, 2015
Creepy, kooky, not super spooky Halloween movies for scaredy cats
What movies scaredy cats can watch this Halloween
Article
//
October 27, 2015
Bette Midler jokes about 'Hocus Pocus' sequel delay
Hocus Pocus sequel: Bette Midler jokes lack of virgins to blame for delay
Article
//
October 27, 2015
Bette Midler mashes up 'Hocus Pocus' and 'Straight Outta Compton'
Bette Midler tweets Hocus Pocus and Straight Outta Compton mash-up
Article
//
August 10, 2015
There Should Be a Sequel: 'Hocus Pocus'
There Should Be a Sequel: 'Hocus Pocus'
Article
//
October 31, 2013
''Hocus Pocus'' uses a fake cat
''Hocus Pocus'' uses a fake cat
Article
//
August 06, 1993
Hocus Pocus
Hocus Pocus
Article
//
July 23, 1993
Kurt Vonegut latest controversial best-seller
Kurt Vonegut latest controversial best-seller
Article
//
October 12, 1990
Hocus Pocus
Hocus Pocus
Article
//
September 14, 1990
