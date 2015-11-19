Hocus Pocus

Most Recent

Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy confirm interest in 'Hocus Pocus' sequel

Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy confirm interest in Hocus Pocus sequel

Trio of stars from the original sequel have all 'said yes' to starring in Hocus Pocus 2 on Disney+, according to an Instagram comment from Parker.
Read More
'Hocus Pocus' screenwriter is 'disgusted' by pro-Trump parody poster

Hocus Pocus screenwriter is 'disgusted' by pro-Trump parody poster

Read More
Disney+ is developing a new 'Hocus Pocus 2' movie

Disney+ is developing a new Hocus Pocus 2 movie

Read More
Freeform announces '31 Nights of Halloween' lineup, with lots of 'Hocus Pocus'

Freeform announces 31 Nights of Halloween lineup, with lots of Hocus Pocus

Read More
Bette Midler just rewatched 'Hocus Pocus' for the first time in 20 years

Bette Midler just rewatched Hocus Pocus for the first time in 'at least 20 years'

Read More
Why quirky aunts are the real winners of Halloween

Why quirky aunts are the real winners of Halloween

Read More

More Hocus Pocus

Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy reflect on 'Hocus Pocus' 25 years later

Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy reflect on Hocus Pocus 25 years later

Read More
Bette Midler joins Freeform's 'Hocus Pocus' reunion special

Bette Midler joins Freeform's Hocus Pocus reunion special

Read More
'Hocus Pocus' 25th anniversary special coming to Freeform this Halloween

Hocus Pocus 25th anniversary special coming to Freeform this Halloween

Read More
Bette Midler slams upcoming 'Hocus Pocus' TV remake

Bette Midler slams upcoming Hocus Pocus TV remake: 'It's going to be cheap!'

Read More
The 10 most overrated things about Halloween

The 10 most overrated things about Halloween

Read More
The real story of how Leonardo DiCaprio auditioned for 'Hocus Pocus'

The real story of how Leonardo DiCaprio auditioned for Hocus Pocus

Read More

Hocus Pocus was originally a much darker film — with a completely different name

All Hocus Pocus

Bette Midler gives 'unequivocal' answer about 'Hocus Pocus' sequel

Bette Midler: Hocus Pocus sequel won't happen

Article // November 19, 2015
Read More
Sarah Jessica Parker says she knows nothing about a 'Hocus Pocus' sequel

Sarah Jessica Parker: Hocus Pocus sequel unlikely

Article // October 28, 2015
Read More
Creepy, kooky, not super spooky Halloween movies for scaredy cats

What movies scaredy cats can watch this Halloween

Article // October 27, 2015
Read More
Bette Midler jokes about 'Hocus Pocus' sequel delay

Hocus Pocus sequel: Bette Midler jokes lack of virgins to blame for delay

Article // October 27, 2015
Read More
Bette Midler mashes up 'Hocus Pocus' and 'Straight Outta Compton'

Bette Midler tweets Hocus Pocus and Straight Outta Compton mash-up

Article // August 10, 2015
Read More
There Should Be a Sequel: 'Hocus Pocus'

There Should Be a Sequel: 'Hocus Pocus'

Article // October 31, 2013
Read More
''Hocus Pocus'' uses a fake cat

''Hocus Pocus'' uses a fake cat

Article // August 06, 1993
Read More
Hocus Pocus

Hocus Pocus

Article // July 23, 1993
Read More
Kurt Vonegut latest controversial best-seller

Kurt Vonegut latest controversial best-seller

Article // October 12, 1990
Read More
Hocus Pocus

Hocus Pocus

Article // September 14, 1990
Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com