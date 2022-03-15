Hocus Pocus 2

Three young women accidentally bring the Sanderson Sisters back to modern-day Salem and must figure out how to stop the child-hungry witches from wreaking havoc on the world.

Drag Race stars Kornbread, Kahmora Hall join Hocus Pocus 2 as drag Mary and Sarah
The duo join previously announced Ginger Minj to play drag versions of the Sanderson sisters in the sequel.
Thora Birch won't return as Dani in Hocus Pocus 2
Birch was asked to reprise the role of Dani in grown-up form, but scheduling conflicts prevented the actress from appearing in the Disney+ sequel, EW has confirmed.
Drag Race star Ginger Minj joins Hocus Pocus 2 as drag version of Bette Midler
EW can confirm the RuPaul's Drag Race alum will play a drag queen interpretation of Winifred Sanderson in the Disney+ Hocus Pocus sequel.
We now know what Hocus Pocus 2 is about
Plus: Another original cast member is returning alongside Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy.
Hocus Pocus 2 confirmed: Kathy Najimy, Bette Midler, and Sarah Jessica Parker all returning
All three Sanderson sisters are coming back for the Disney+ sequel.
