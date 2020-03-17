Hitch

Most Recent

'Yeah!' Eva Mendes is ready to make 'Hitch 2'

'Yeah!' Eva Mendes is ready to make Hitch 2

Read More
Why 'Hitch' is the greatest rom-com of all time: Opinion

Why Hitch is the greatest rom-com of all time: Opinion

Read More
5 things you didn't know about Will Smith's 'Hitch'

Hitch: Alexander Skarsgård, Sarah Jessica Parker, and 3 other things you didn't know

Read More
Is the new 'Aladdin' secretly the 'Hitch' sequel we've been waiting for?

Is the new Aladdin secretly the Hitch sequel we've been waiting for?

Read More
Hitch

Hitch

Read More
''Ring Two'' scares up $36 million for No. 1 spot

''Ring Two'' scares up $36 million for No. 1 spot

The horror sequel doubles the opening take of the original, while ''Ice Princess'' barely glides into fourth place
Read More

More Hitch

What happens when tough guys go touchy-feely

What happens when tough guys go touchy-feely

With ''Hitch'''s recent success, it makes sense that Will Smith, Vin Diesel, The Rock, and Arnold Schwarzenegger became successfully ''soft'' in films
Read More
Hitch

Hitch

Read More

All Hitch

Hitch

Hitch

Article // March 17, 2020
Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com